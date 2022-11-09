GOSHEN — A former professional basketball player was arrested by Goshen police on several robbery-related charges while at a local gas station early Tuesday morning.
According to a Goshen Police Department report, Donté Greene, 34, Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested on charges of robbery, intimidation and interfering in the reporting of a crime after officers were dispatched to the Phillips 66, 1819 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 12:36 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a robbery in progress.
Greene was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
In his early days as a professional basketball player, Greene played for such teams as the Memphis Grizzlies, the Houston Rockets and the Sacramento Kings.