Every year since 1965, the Mennonite business community and churches in Indiana and Michigan have supported the work of the Mennonite Central Committee by holding the annual Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale the fourth weekend in September. This year, because of the public health threat of a large gathering during a pandemic, the Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale will include several virtual events as well as carry-out meals.
From Sept. 18–26, an online auction of items, as well as gift certificates and experiences, will be offered. On Sept. 26, a “100 Quilts for 100 Years” of MCC Live Webcast Quilt Auction, complete with auctioneers, will be held.
From Sept. 26–27, a virtual run for relief will be held.
Two food carry-out events are also planned. The first will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 29 and the other from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 featuring Kings Chicken, Ribs and Pitatoes, quarter pounders, kettle corn and more. Fresh stuffed sausage, bulk sausage, sausage patties, ground beef and ground beef patties will also be available for purchase. The carryouts will be held in the parking lot of Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
Themed carry-out meals will also be held, including Milford Chapel Carry-Out Mexican Meal and Columns Tamales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out Aug. 29 in the Dollar General parking lot, Ind. 15, Milford. The meal consists of chicken, Mexican rice, cabbage salad, flour tortillas and is available for a suggested donation of $10 per meal.
A variety of tamales made by Ramiro and Teresa Columns will also be sold separately at the event for a suggested donation of $1.50 per tamale, or 6 for $8.
On Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26, Ten Thousand Villages’ Relief Sale Saturdays will be held with 10% of all purchases donated to MCC.
Relief Sale Sunday will be held Sept. 27. MyCoinsCount quarter collections is currently ongoing for direct donation to MCC.
More information about these and other planned events is available at http://www.mennonitesale.org/2020-events, via email at mennonitesale@yahoo.com or by calling 888-503-8559.
