GOSHEN — Educators, childcare providers and others in Goshen heard a “deep and simple” reminder that a little compassion and understanding every day can go a long way to brightening children’s lives.
The message, from the legacy of “Mr. Rogers,” was delivered to an audience of nearly 200 people attending the annual Success By 6 summit, hosted by the United Way of Elkhart County, at Goshen College Friday morning. The event sought to explore ideas and strategies for helping local children grow and develop.
Dana Winters, from the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children’s Media, headlined the event. She spoke the same day as the new movie about Rogers’ life, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” debuted in theaters.
“He taught us that human relationships are the most important thing that we have to give. That they are primary in all of living,” Winters said of Rogers.
Her presentation revolved around a quotation by Rogers, that “deep and simple is far more essential than shallow and complex.” She referenced the line multiple times as she called for everyone to remember that having positive interactions, even if it’s a simple “good morning” every day, and growing relationships are everything to children.
“Our message is one that’s simple, which is that there is nothing more important for children than human connection. Whether you are a teacher or a member of the community, you have that responsibility to help children to build relationships, to have strong interactions with them, to give them the foundation for what’s to come as they grow,” Winters said after the presentation.
Winters serves as director of simple interactions and academic programs at the center, based at St. Vincent College in Rogers’ hometown of Latrobe, Pennsylvania. To the summit audience of professionals — generally dubbed “helpers” by Rogers — Winters said that while manuals, procedures, books and strategies are important tools in early learning development, they shouldn’t overshadow chances to share heartfelt moments with youths.
“This idea that what’s ‘deep and simple’ about the work that we do in service of children is far more essential than what is ‘shallow and complex,’” Winters said.
The Rogers Center focuses on assisting educators and caregivers in childhood development and is based on the legacy Rogers built during his career, which included hosting the popular PBS show, “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood,” for more than 30 years from 1968–2001.
“We see his message as timeless. And that it’s very much about how we best support children, and how we best support helpers to be there for children, which is simple. And sometimes, I think now it’s looked at as overly simple, but it’s not simplistic. That it is being there, it’s listening, it’s being present, and it’s living that intentional interaction with children every day,” Winters said.
She concluded the presentation by playing a clip Rogers recorded in the past as a message to adults on childhood development.
“Above all, it’s your being there that matters most,” Rogers said in the clip. “Everyone of us, young and old, long to be cherished.”
