MIDDLEBURY — The Essenhaus and Conference Center hosted the 81st annual Indiana State Button Show and Competition Thursday.
The show continues today from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. This is the 81st annual show and the third time the event has taken place in Elkhart County.
The theme for this year’s show is “Down the Rabbit Hole with Buttons.” There are 12 vendors from all over the United States.
The cost for entry is $5 and is valid for the entire event. Children younger than 17 will be admitted free. Look for more coverage in Saturday’s edition.