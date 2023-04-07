MIDDLEBURY — Das Dutchman Essenhaus will be expanding their noodle production line in the Essenhaus foods building.
The project kicked off with March 28 groundbreaking ceremony, a news release stated.
The decision to expand comes in response to the company's consistently strong sales and demand for its signature rolled-out Amish style noodles. With the expansion, Essenhaus Foods will be equipped to produce almost twice as many noodles in the same amount of time. This increased production will help Essenhaus reach new markets and serve more customers, while maintaining its high standard of quality and taste.
"God has given us great customers and employees which gives us the ability to grow and to have more satisfied families eating Essenhaus noodles," said Joel Miller, Essenhaus Campus Manager in the release. "We are truly blessed to play a part in many family gatherings, memories, and fellowship at their tables."
The Essenhaus team, including Joel Miller, Randi Yoder, Jon Hostetler, and Keith Floria, have been working with D.J. Construction to finalize all the details of the building addition and equipment. The project is expected to be completed by March of 2024.
"The company invites its customers and the community to celebrate this exciting milestone and to share in the blessings of Essenhaus' success," the release added. "Be sure to check your local grocery store for Amish style Essenhaus noodles, or visit essenhaus.com to shop online."
The main campus of Das Dutchman Essenhaus is located at 240 U.S. 20. The company can be reached at 800-455-9471.