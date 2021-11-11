GOSHEN — The city has a new Kid Mayor, and his name is Jaden Espinosa Lopez.
A student at Prairie View Elementary School, Espinosa Lopez was one of six Goshen fourth-graders on the ballot for the 2021-22 Kid Mayor position and ended up taking the win during an election the morning of Nov. 5.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman announced Espinosa Lopez’ win during a brief ceremony at the Goshen Theater later that evening.
For his platform, Espinosa Lopez chose tackling childhood obesity as his issue of choice, noting that if elected, his goal would be to work with school nutrition staff to include healthier food options on school menus.
“One issue that affects me and my community is child obesity,” Espinosa Lopez said in his video submission. “That is a problem because it can cause health and emotional issues, such as diabetes, depression and high blood pressure. I care about this issue because it affects children like me.
“I believe the problem could be solved by changing the menu to more healthy food options,” he added. “I believe this would be good for the Goshen community, because it would improve the health of kids and adults in the future.”
During his acceptance speech at the Goshen Theater, Espinosa Lopez thanked all those who voted for him, as well as his parents and his teacher at Prairie View Elementary for helping him with his campaign.
“I will try to be the best Kid Mayor,” Espinosa Lopez said at the conclusion of his speech. “I want to say good job to all the finalists. Thank you.”
Espinosa Lopez secured his win by earning a majority of votes from his fourth-grade peers across the city. His opponents in the race included: Carly Sensenig of Parkside Elementary; Abby Nichols of West Goshen Elementary; Gemma Stickel of West Goshen Elementary; Kellan Snapp of Model Elementary; and Madeline Harkenrider of Waterford Elementary.
As the city’s new Kid Mayor, Espinosa Lopez will serve for one year, relinquishing his title next fall when another election takes place.
As Kid Mayor, Espinosa Lopez will help run a Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety meeting and a Goshen City Council meeting. He and the other five Kid Mayor finalists will also get to spend a day with Stutsman touring various city departments.
Over the course of his term, Espinosa Lopez will also lead the other finalists in a “Mini City Council” which will meet once a month and work to tackle any issues that they would like to see changed within the city. As part of that work, they will be tasked with coming up with a proposal that they will then present to the Goshen City Council at the end of the school year.
Wendy Clark, a parent liaison and the Kid Mayor coordinator at Model Elementary School, first brought the idea of the Kid Mayor program to school and city leadership last year, and in March the Kid Mayor project was launched as a pilot program for fourth-grade students at Model Elementary.
Monica Peirce, one of five finalists included on the ballot for the newly created position, officially became the city’s first Kid Mayor following an election at the school back in late April.
With the 2021-22 program, the pool of candidates was expanded to include all fourth-grade Goshen students, and a total of 28 students took up the challenge.
In order to participate, each student was required to fill out an application and choose an issue relevant to the Goshen community to serve as their platform. The students were then asked to record and submit a short video during which they presented their issue, why it is important to the community, and how they proposed to help solve the issue. The videos were then reviewed by a selection committee, and the six top-scoring candidates were selected as finalists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.