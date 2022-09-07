ELKHART — The rooftop concert series hosted at the Elkhart Public Library returns for its fall run Friday.
The free weekly shows begin at 7 p.m. Fridays, this week through Oct. 7, at the downtown library, 300 S. Second St.
The lineup for the fall series is:
- Sept. 9 – The Go Rounds
- Sept. 16 – Lalo Cura
- Sept. 23 – Paul Erdman
- Sept. 30 – Abbie Thomas Band
- Oct. 7 – Memphis Underground
Bands play on the library’s garage roof, while the audience enjoys the show from the parking lot. Attendees are encouraged to bring a camp chair or blanket. The shows are open to all ages and free to the public.
Adults may purchase a drink or band merchandise during the show from the Curbside pickup window. Cash or card payment are available.
That Guys Gourmet Ribs will be the featured food vendor for the shows on Sept. 9, 23 and 30. More announcements will be made on EPL’s Facebook page.
In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be inside the library with the doors at High and Second streets opening at 6:30 p.m.
For more announcements or to RSVP to the shows, visit the library’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/myepl.