ELKHART — Roughly 200 regional dancers are finalizing steps and checking them twice ahead of Epic Dance Studios’ “Epic Holidaze” performance.
Set to the music of “The Harlem Nutcracker,” with works by jazz composers David Berger, Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, “Holidaze” transmits the sometimes-dizzying flurry of seasonal activity through song and dance, to take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Lerner Theatre, 401 S. Main St.
“We’re exploring some of the craziness people put themselves through, from Black Friday, office parties — all of the craziness we do for the holidays, but using ‘Harlem Nutcracker’ music because we wanted it to be a mix of tap, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary, ballet, point — all of those mixed together,” said Stephanie Pairitz, the Elkhart studio’s founder and director of dance.
Planning for the show started about two years ago, Pairitz said, “because it takes a while to figure out how you’re going to do the production.” The show was made possible, in part, by a Little BIG Idea Grant, distributed by Vibrant Communities of Elkhart County.
Epic instructor and “Holidaze” performer Colleen Molnar of Elkhart relayed the process of imparting a choreographer’s vision to dancers.
“Unless you’re in it, it’s hard to truly understand how it all works together,” Molnar said of the event, to also include members of the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart.
Multiple choreographers conceptualized the movements of “Holidaze,” which were then taught by instructors and refined through larger ensemble rehearsals. Determining counts, marks, arm placements and other motions, Molnar said, were accounted for during the preparation period.
“So we used some group rehearsals to pull it together,” she said.
Among the dance repertoire is a traditional Mexican baile folklórico, crafted by Epic choreographer, instructor and performer Jose Loza of Elkhart.
“We were trying to create a different show here than other shows in Michiana and we thought it’d be fun to bring in a cultural dance,” Loza said. “… So, probably three months ago, my grandma was heading to Mexico like she usually does in the summer, and I asked her to bring authentic folklórico dresses and scarves.”
The focus, Loza explained, will fall on the skirts’ movement and vibrant colors, highlighted through “airplane turns” by beginner dancers.
“It’s a movement of making a complete circle, showing as much color onstage,” Loza said. “That’s a key movement we worked on this year.”
In the basement-level studio of Epic last week, members of senior tap-dance troupe The Rockerettes mixed with teen performers, orbiting through the space as Pairitz and other instructors dissected cues, motion and prop use.
Come dress rehearsal at the Lerner, dancers will need to adapt to the larger stage, Pairitz said, transposing steps learned under Epic’s fluorescent light.
“At any time onstage, there are various stories going on through dance, because they don’t interrupt and there aren’t voices,” Pairitz noted of communicating through movement.
“… A dancer uses their body, which is life-force energy, and we’re always layering on top of the art of music. So, when dance is done well, you take the music and build on it.”
