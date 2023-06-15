ELKHART — Epic Dance Studios recently announced its 2023 Summer Guest Artist Series.
Kicking off the guest artist series classes will be Victor Lugo, director of CODA hip hop dance company, teaching hip hop classes on June 20.
Next up is Niki Zamora, hip hop artist and director and model for Nike “The Art of Air” Air Max 90 campaign, on June 22, teaching hip hop.
Also coming up:
• Trae Turner, director of the Chicago-based hip hop company Boom! Crack!, will teach hip hop classes on July 18.
• Jaylen Ray, assistant instructor of IU Bloomington’s African American Dance Company will teach, with Epic graduate and current AADC member, Brianna Mendoza, on July 20.
• Teresa Thomas, Notre Dame Film, Television and Theater student and choreographer, will teach a jazz class on July 27.
“We are thrilled so many artists, at the pinnacle of their careers, have agreed to come in and generously share their artistry with Epic students and Elkhart dancers,” said Stephanie Pairitz, director of Epic Dance Studios.
Epic’s Guest Artist Series classes are offered at the intermediate and advanced levels and are open to all dancers, June 20-July 27. Dancers may register for all five classes, or individual classes, online at epicdancestudios.com or by calling 574-830-5427. Need-based scholarships are available.