ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a gold Cadillac lost control and crashed into a house in the 1200 block of Fulton Street – knocking a fire hydrant on top of the house in the process.
“This afternoon shortly before 4 p.m., dispatch received a call of a roll over accident with potential injuries,” an EPD news release stated. “Elkhart Police Department officers and the Elkhart Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, and arrived shortly thereafter. Initial investigation indicates that a Gold Cadillac sedan was traveling south on Pleasant Street at a high rate of speed, lost control, and struck a stop sign and fire hydrant near Fulton Street and Pleasant Street.”
The vehicle then struck a house in the 1200 block of Fulton Street, where it came to rest on its roof in front the house. There were residents inside the house at the time of the crash, however no injuries were reported. The fire hydrant, after being struck, hit the roof of the house.
The driver of the Cadillac, an adult male, exited the vehicle and fled the scene, the release added. He was apprehended shortly thereafter in the area of S. Michigan Street and Milwaukee Avenue. He was taken into custody, and transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The vehicle also contained a male front seat passenger, who was transported from the scene to Memorial Hospital for evaluation and treatment. There is no update on his condition as of Tuesday evening.
The investigation remains ongoing.