Indiana’s permitless carry law went into effect July 1, under which people in the state no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Indiana. The same people prohibited from carrying a handgun under the old permit system, including those with felonies, are still prohibited from carrying a handgun, and it is now up to Hoosiers to know if they are allowed to carry. Obtaining a permit is also still an option for those who want one. Do you feel Indiana’s new permitless carry law is a good change for the state?

