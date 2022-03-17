GOSHEN — On Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the North Fifth Street groundwater contamination site will be added to the Superfund National Priorities List of contaminated sites that pose significant human health and environmental risks.
“No community deserves to have contaminated sites near where they live, work, play, and go to school,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in a news release. “Nearly 2 out of 3 of the sites being proposed or added to the priorities list are in overburdened or underserved communities. EPA is building a better America by taking action to clean up some of the nation’s most contaminated sites, protect communities’ health, and return contaminated land to safe and productive reuse for future generations.”
EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore provided additional input.
“Today’s addition of the North 5th Street Groundwater Contamination site to the NPL demonstrates our commitment to protect communities in Goshen living near the groundwater contamination,” Shore said. “We will continue to build a better America by working with our state and local partners to use our federal resources to clean up this site.”
The North Fifth Street groundwater contamination site consists of a comingled plume of chlorinated substances that has contaminated the groundwater in four municipal wells that supply drinking water to the city of Goshen, the release stated. According to the EPA, chlorinated solvents have been detected at levels below the Safe Drinking Water Act Maximum Contaminant Level in four of the city of Goshen’s municipal wells.
The state identified more than 67 facilities that used chlorinated solvents within one mile of the Goshen North well field but has not been able to identify a definitive source of the groundwater contamination. Many of these potential source facilities are being addressed under state authorities, but no state program can address the existing contamination plume.
The State of Indiana referred the site to the EPA because the site requires further investigation and may require long-term cleanup beyond the state’s capability.
The city and IDEM have been investigating the contamination since it was discovered at the site in 2015.
According to information from the EPA, President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will accelerate EPA’s work to help communities clean up these contaminated sites with a $3.5 billion investment in the Superfund Remedial Program and reinstates the Superfund chemical excise taxes, making it one of the largest investments in American history to address legacy pollution. The EPA intends to clear the backlog of the 49 contaminated sites which had been awaiting funding to start remedial action.
For information about Superfund and the NPL, visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund
For Federal Register notices and supporting documents for NPL and proposed sites, visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/current-npl-updates-new-proposed-npl-sites-and-new-npl-sites
