Members of the Goshen College Voices of the Earth choir will spend their spring break touring and performing in churches and schools in Puerto Rico from Feb. 22-29.
After their return, the choir will give a performance March 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Goshen College Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall.
The choir will visit and perform in churches in schools in San Juan, Aibonito, Bayamon and Ponce, and will take part in a post-hurricane restoration service project, as well as visit a rain forest and beaches.
The tour will focus on the theme “All Together We Are Love,” with music that originate in West Africa, Estonia, Ecuador, South Africa and from African American spirituals. The choir is directed by Marcia Yost.
“We are so thrilled to be in Puerto Rico and share in the beauty of the island,” Yost said. “We know the past few years have been difficult as they have faced hurricanes and earthquakes, and we hope to share together in the healing and reassuring power of music. We celebrate music and the people who have faithfully sung songs that empower our lives and praise our Creator.”
Voices of the Earth, a treble choir established at Goshen College 15 years ago by the late Debra Detwiler, is open to Goshen College student treble voices of all years and majors by audition. Originally named the Women’s World Music Choir, its focus continues to be the authentic performance of the music from many cultures and countries, a news release from the college states.
