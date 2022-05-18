GOSHEN — Ann Arbor, Michigan, native Anton Sviatoslav Greene was just 9 years old when he starred alongside Ukrainian actor Stanislav Volodymirovich Boklan in “The Guide” in 2014. It was Greene’s first and only experience in film, but it’s making a resurgence around the country as the conflict in Ukraine continues.
In the film, Peter Shamrock (Greene) is a young boy from New York City who comes to Ukraine in the backdrop of the Soviet attempt to exterminate Ukrainians in the 1930s. Shamrock’s father (portrayed by Jeff Burrell), American engineer Michael Shamrock, comes to Ukraine to teach with his 10-year-old son to help build the country.
“Peter gets these documents that there are certain Soviet people who want the world to know what’s going on in Ukraine,” Greene said. “One of them passes on a document that explains what’s going on and Peter ends up getting a hold of these. He ends up going on this chase where the KGB is after him. He meets with this blind minstrel walking throughout Ukraine (Kobzar).”
The filming took Greene back to Ukraine, a country much of his family still lives in and where he’d stay every summer with his grandmother. He stayed there with his grandmother during this time, too.
“My mom got this mass email that said that there was a Ukrainian movie that was being filmed and they needed a bilingual child to play the main role,” he explained.
“The Guide” remains his only acting credential to date. The film was selected as the Ukrainian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards, but was not nominated.
“I don’t actually think I’m a great actor,” Green explained. “The director’s vision of this character that I was portraying was actually just me. I didn’t have to pretend to be in someone else’s shoes. I was just doing what actions that they told me to, while being myself. Because of that, I think I experienced the filming process differently. Most of what I remember was the actual situation, like what it would have actually been like if I was there in the ‘30s. It was like a different life and it allowed me to immerse myself in the ‘30s culture and lifestyle.”
Now 19 years old, Greene recalled the eerie nature of the World War II-era film, and its similarities to the modern conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
“It’s in this backdrop of this Soviet attempt at exterminating Ukrainians which is really similar to what’s going on right now,” he said. “Just as they were trying to do in the ‘30s, just as this movie was trying to do and just as they’re doing right now, Ukrainians are trying to protect their culture.”
Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, taking increased action on the Russo-Ukrainian War, which had begun in initially in 2014.
“It came as a shock to everyone around the world to everyone except Ukrainians,” Greene recalled. “This is what we’ve lived with for hundreds of years. The aggression came in 2014 but even before that, like in this movie in the 1930s … I know people who live everywhere in the country. I know people who live on the eastern border. They’ve had to live on reserves. They get electricity for 30 minutes a day.”
Greene said he also has uncles who fought in Donbas, and cousins who could be drafted if Ukraine begins conscripting. Already, two cousins and his grandmother, who came to the United States to visit family just before the invasion, are staying with his family.
Although the movie takes place during World War II, the story becomes timely again during the face of the conflict. In fact, days after the invasion, Cinema Salem co-owner Marshall Strauss began organizing the “Stand With Ukraine Through Film” fundraising project, partnering with various organizations and people in Hollywood to promote free screenings of “The Guide” for education and contribution to Ukraine Relief Fund. The fundraiser and movie, which has been aired at more than 600 cinemas nationwide, have raised over $100,000.
Art House and Goshen Theater are co-sponsoring a screening of the film at 7 p.m. Friday at the Art House, 211 S. Main St., Goshen. It’s not connected to the fundraising project, but like the fundraiser, proceeds will go to the Ukraine Relief Fund. Following the program, there will be a Q/A with Greene, who will be present.