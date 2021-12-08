ELKHART — Premier Arts will bring “A Christmas Carol” and “Madeline’s Christmas in Paris” to The Lerner Theatre stage this weekend.
Produced in partnership with Jeannelle and Brian Brady and family, “A Christmas Carol” will showcase three performances: Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m., according to a news release.
“In A Christmas Carol, Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others,” the release reads. “With an infuriated ‘Bah! Humbug!’ Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present and Future.”
“Madeline’s Christmas in Paris,” produced in partnership with Patrick Industries, will perform Saturday at 3 p.m.
“Miss Clavel takes the 12 little girls on their morning walk when suddenly disaster strikes and everyone gets the flu,” the release reads. “Everyone that is, except for the ever-resilient Madeline. Saddened that they may not be able to go home for Christmas, the girls and Miss Clavel take to their beds. But on Christmas Eve there is a knock at the front door. Expecting to see Santa, Madeline meets a rug merchant who has brought some very special rugs — rugs that will make this the most magical and memorable Christmas of all. Nostalgia will be sure to ensue for those who read Madeline’s children’s books growing up.”
Call or visit The Lerner Theatre Box Office for tickets 574-293-4469 or visit PremierArts.org to purchase. The Lerner Theatre is located at 410 S. Main St. in downtown Elkhart.
