NEW BUFFALO — Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday for the May 28 Rick Springfield concert at Four Wind's New Buffalo's Silver Creek Event Center.
Ticket prices for the show range from $59 to $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at https://fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment/event-center. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
The concert will begin at 9 p.m., according to information provided by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds Casinos.
With a career spanning four decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. He is the creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” "I've Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch,” according to information provided by Four Winds.
He’s also an accomplished actor who has starred opposite Meryl Streep in the feature film “Ricki and the Flash.” He gave a chameleonic performance as the creepy Dr. Pitlor in HBO’s prestige drama “True Detective,” and he earned great reviews for his portrayal of Lucifer on the CW hit “Supernatural.” Most recently, Springfield played Pastor Charles on “American Horror Story.”
In 2014, Springfield was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His most recent album “Orchestrating My Life" was released in 2019.
To make a hotel reservation at Four Winds New Buffalo or for more information on Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford, Four Winds Dowagiac or Four Winds South Bend, call 866-4WINDS1, 866-494-6371 or visit www.fourwindscasino.com.
Details on concerts and other performances at Silver Creek Event Center are available at https://fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment/event-center.
