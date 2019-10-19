GOSHEN — The Main Squeeze’s origin story began when keyboardist Ben “Smiley” Silverstein and guitarist Max Newman met at a Jewish sleepaway camp. In 2010, when the two musicians attended Indiana University, they formed The Main Squeeze with singer Corey Frye and drummer Reuben Gingrich, who is originally from Goshen. Bass player Rob Walker joined the band later.
Formed as a party band, they packed clubs with energetic college students in a few short months.
The Main Squeeze dropped their self-titled debut album in 2012, the same year they made Chicago their home.
After recording their 2015 sophomore album “Mind Your Head” in Los Angeles with producer and former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson, the band members decided to move to LA, partly because of the weather, but also to be in closer proximity to the music industry.
“We already recorded an album out here,” Silverstein said by phone from Los Angeles. “So, we were flying here to work with Randy Jackson. While we were here, we had met with some people that we really enjoyed collaborating with, some that we wanted to explore more. Overall, just the idea of having some more people at our disposal to work with intrigued us. A change of pace is always inspiring, as well.”
Lesser bands have been swallowed up by the LA music scene, but Silverstein said that hasn’t happened with The Main Squeeze.
“Thankfully, we’re not like everyone else,” he said. “We’re very different than most of the LA people that I meet. To this day, I still haven’t met a band out here that tours like we tour. Never, not even once. It’s a very studio-based scene.”
The Main Squeeze made their name with their live performances, earning an enthusiastic national following.
“Success doesn’t even come with a million to 5 million Spotify plays of a song,” Silverstein said. “Success is really way different, bigger than that. That’ll only get you so far but it doesn’t get you far enough to get in the van and start touring, which most artists out here don’t do. It’s a different world. They’re very much just always in the studio and writing, which is cool. It’s what we wanted to do. It’s very rare to find an up-and-coming band that tours like we tour that lives out here.”
In today’s music world, musicians have to hit the road to make a living, but Silverstein says that money isn’t their primary motivation to play live.
“There are a lot of struggling artists out here,” he said. “There are different ways to be creative and make money. The songwriting scene is one in a million. You’ve just got to be lucky and be in the right place at the right time, or be part of a session that happened to be a song that became a hit single for big artists, and then you can make money on it. But that’s so rare. I’m happy to be different than most of the people in LA for that reason. We have a career based on our live show.”
Evidence of their live show can be heard on 2017’s “Squeeze Live, Vol. 1” and this year’s “Squeeze Live, Vol. 2.”
In 2017, The Main Squeeze released their third studio album “Without A Sound.” Silverstein said that moving to Los Angeles has inspired a change in their sound.
“I think LA has a little effect on that, not necessarily the city or the industry, but more the people that we’re working with,” he said. “It probably has a little bit of an effect in the industry because they’re living in LA. We’re collaborating with people that live out here, and it affects our sounds. They are inspired or influenced by what I guess you’d call the LA scene.”
The Main Squeeze’s mixture of rock, funk, blues and R&B has become more polished with their move to California.
“Modern is the word that we’re going for,” Silverstein said. “We’re trying to explore and do some experimenting in the studio. We know what we do live really well and we can really stretch out and do whatever we want live. When it comes to the studio, it’s a whole other ballgame. You can experiment and be different and just explore different soundscapes and production styles. In 2019, the options are endless. We want to take advantage of that by doing some different stuff. We don’t want to put a limit on where we can go in the studio.”
The Main Squeeze have finished recording their next album, which will be released early next year. The band has dropped two singles, “Fancy Clothes” and “It Ain’t Me,” which give no indication of what the rest of the album will sound like. Both songs have a modern dance-pop sound, while Silverstein said that the new album is more of a rock record.
“I think it is by far our best album,” he said. “I’m really excited about it. The soulful blues inspirations are still in it. If you had to put one genre on the album, it would be rock. We put out ‘Fancy Clothes’ and ‘It Ain’t Me’ before all the album stuff because those are just outlier, straight-up funkier songs that didn’t quite fit that style. We put those out for that reason. We will still have funkier elements within the album, but it weighs more towards rock.”
The Main Squeeze always includes Goshen on their tour itinerary because it is Gingrich’s hometown and they have developed a devoted fanbase in the city.
“The first show we played there was at Constant Spring, a classic spot,” Silverstein said. “Our first impression of Goshen came from Reuben living there and sharing about it, going to Constant Spring and seeing all these people that have known Reuben forever. We’ve always been greeted with open arms in Goshen because of Reuben’s background and them loving The Main Squeeze.”
The Main Squeeze have also played at the Goshen Theater and Ignition Music Garage, where they will return Oct. 26.
“It’s been quite the journey to see our Goshen fanbase grow,” Silverstein said. “Every Goshen show is amazing. I love how they are a very attentive audience. They are very quiet when we get quiet. When we get loud, they keep the energy going the whole night. There is a split between older fans and younger fans. Specifically, at Ignition, on our right onstage looking out, the people on the right are standing and very rowdy younger kids. On the left, there are seats with the older people. It’s just a cool dynamic to have that big of an age range in such a small venue. It’s just amazing. I really appreciate our Goshen fanbase.”
