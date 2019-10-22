GOSHEN — A Goshen nonprofit is seeking personality for its piano.
The Local Co. 132, 132 S. Main St., a gallery, boutique and creative space, is accepting submissions for the name of its donated piano, a Hoffmann Chicago upright.
"It had been sitting in the back for months," said Amy Worsham, managing member. "We were doing some rearranging because we've been open for a year now, we've had some transition and we thought, let's bring the piano up to the front and see if we can get people to play the piano.
"We thought, maybe we need to find the personality of the piano, and that's when we came up with the naming contest."
Participants are invited to visit the establishment to vote or submit an entry through Nov. 5, when the winning name will be announced. "Community pride and bragging rights" will be bestowed upon the winner, Worsham said, adding the governing body of The Local doesn't intend for the space to become a performing arts venue.
Roughly 60 names have been submitted so far, with a short list including Tickle McKeys, Solo, Bertie, Vivace, Forte, Notegomery Playingsworth, Pip and Sam (as in "Play It Again, Sam").
Worsham noted the plan is to have a local artist paint the piano — estimated to be from 1934-1937 by Shirk's Piano Gallery staff — which she intends to have tuned in the future.
