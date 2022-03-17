SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Symphony Orchestra’s “American Composers” concert on April 2 will be a rich legacy of works by African American composers.
Prioritizing to implement diversity into the 2021-22 Season, the fourth concert in the Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series will feature works by African American composers exclusively for the first time in the symphony’s history. “American Composers” will feature “A Joyous Trilogy” by Quinn Mason, Piano Concerto in One Movement by Florence Price, and the “Negro Folk Symphony” by William Dawson.
The public is also invited to join Maestro Alastair Willis and composer Quinn Mason for the in-person pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. April 2 at Morris Performing Arts Center.
The Masterworks Series is sponsored by Jack M. Champaigne.
Tickets are available online at www.morriscenter.org/events/category/symphony, in person at the Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office, 211 N. Michigan St., South Bend, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; or by phone at the box office 574-235-9190 or two hours before any performance. View the 2021-22 Season schedule by visiting www.southbendsymphony.org.
