ELKHART — The Ruthmere Foundation will begin its Spring Concert Series this month.
As a strong proponent of the arts in Elkhart, the foundation has been planning to begin this series for several years.
“Classical music concerns are kind of a core strength of ours and they’ve been increasing in popularity over the last five years,” said Executive Director of the Ruthmere Museum Bill Firstenberger.
The Ruthmere Museum is one of two locations that serve as part of the greater Ruthmere campus. Ruthmere Mansion and the historic Havilah Beardsley House were homes of a few of the historic characters in the story of Elkhart — notably Havilah Beardsley, who is considered the “founder of Elkhart” for many reasons; and his nephew Albert and his wife Elizabeth, one of Elkhart’s most prominent businessmen and politicians of 19th century.
“Our very existence is an example of one small facet of American history and from what I understand, history in schools is becoming increasingly rare,” said volunteer coordinator Mark Doddington. “If we can do our part to get people of any age interested in continuing to learn, I’m all for it. I’ll do anything I can to encourage that.”
Artists from all over the world will attend the Spring Concert Series to perform on a Steinway piano known for being the practice piano of one of the greatest pianists of all time.
The large Steinway Model D Concert grand piano was purchased by Ruthmere founding director Robert Beardsley. The piano was purchased because it was a practice piano of Arthur Rubenstein of Boston. The purchase has encouraged artists to perform at the Ruthmere simply for the opportunity to play on the piano.
“It’s about bringing quality programming here,” Firstenberger said.
There is also a 1938 Baldwin Model M baby grand piano owned by the Deputy family of Elkhart, former owners of the Ruthmere mansion, housed in the same room. The Deputy family had owned the home and eventually sold it to be converted into a museum in the late 1960s. When they left, they took the piano, which had been an anniversary gift.
“It was kind of a beloved part of the family,” Firstenberger explained.
The piano circled to various family members for several years before landing in the hands of the Beardsley Foundation in 2016 for a full restoration of the instrument, completed in 2018.
The pianos lend their value by encouraging artists who might not otherwise be interested in playing at the venue, a unique opportunity.
This inaugural year concert series begins with former Beardsley Piano Prize judge Winston Choi of Roosevelt University in Chicago April 21. Choi’s professional career was launched when he was named laureate of the 2003 Honens Piano Competition and winner of France’s Concours International de Piano 20e siècle d’Orléans in 2002. A prolific recording artist, Choi’s debut CD, the complete piano works of Elliott Carter (l’Empreinte Digitale in France) was given five stars by BBC Music Magazine.
On May 5, another Beardsley Prize judge, Dr. Youmee Kim, of Ohio Wesleyan University will perform. A specialist in American contemporary piano music, having appeared in over 130 recitals, concert series, festivals, conferences, and masterclasses worldwide, Kim has also authored a book “An Analysis and Performance Guide to Benjamin Lees’ Odyssey I and II.”
The third performance of the series, May 19, will feature a long-standing tradition, the Fischoff National Chamber Music Soiree, which will bring together top young musicians from across the country and around the world for its 49th year. The Elkhart performance takes place a day before the Notre Dame competition.
This year’s performance will feature The Monterey Piano Trio from Los Angeles, California. The Trio, consisting of Connie Kim-Sheng (piano), Strauss Shi (violin) and Bennie Fried (cello), met as students at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music. Collectively they have received degrees from New England Conservatory, the Juilliard School, Eastman School of Music, Mannes College of Music and The Glenn Gould School.
“I personally am a strong proponent of continuing education and I think nowadays it’s safe to say not a lot of young people are familiar with classical music so if we can bring that segment of culture to a younger audience, so much the better,” Doddington said.
The final performance of the series will be Liana Paniyeva, June 2. Paniyeva has a history of performing at Ruthmere, with her last performance in 2017. Paniyeva is the winner of the American Protégé International Competition of Romantic Music; Grand Prize at the Metropolitan International Piano Competition; and the winner of the AFAF Golden Era of Romantic Music International Competition.
Tickets are $40 for non-members and $25 for members of the Ruthmere. Season passes are also available to members only at $100 and include all four concerts. Season pass tickets come with reserved seating.
For more information or to make reservations, call Ruthmere at 574-264-0330, ext. 104. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and open seating is limited on a first-come, first-seated basis behind reserved seats. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
