GOSHEN — Stages are dark throughout the region.
In an unprecedented move, venues across the country are shuttering in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we’re just taking each day as it comes to us,” Lerner Theatre Executive Director Michelle Frank said Monday. “The ones that are going to be struggling the most out of this, it’s going to be the arts, at least independent promoters who are trying to rent and put shows on stages. I mean, they’re kinda the little guys in all of this. They’re going to be the ones who are hurt most out of it.”
Frank said the venue is structuring a communication plan for patrons, with rescheduling as a priority ahead of outright cancellations. A civic space, the roughly 1,700-seat venue is typically rented out by promoters who work in conjunction with Lerner staff.
“We don’t know where this is going, so it’s hard to plan out. Do we cancel shows through April? Do we start back up in May? We don’t really know what that looks like right now,” Frank said. “We’re taking our cues from promoters, who have their time and resources wrapped up in this. If they’re choosing to reschedule, or are working with a tour that wants to reschedule, then we’re accommodating that as best as we can.”
The venue avoided a blow last Friday: “The Price Is Right” stage show was sold out earlier in the week when the decision came to abort and attempt rescheduling.
With tickets purchased in roughly 100 zip codes and 16 states, the event will now take place Aug. 26. Had the venue experienced an outright cancellation, it stood to miss out on about $35,000 in revenue, not including cuts from merchandise and concessions, Frank said.
“I think we’re all a little uneasy. I think that’s kinda the climate everywhere in all of these venues and public assemblies,” Frank said, adding the venue’s Facebook page and website are the best resources for staying up-to-date on future announcements.
In Goshen, Ignition Music Garage is no different.
The record store and live-music venue has canceled a March 21 showcase of regional metal acts. Ignition co-owner Julie Hershberger said the venue has 13 additional shows under contract with pay guaranteed to performers. Some shows have been postponed while the fates of other performances remain uncertain.
“The shows that take priority will be the ones we have contracts for,” Hershberger said.
Ticket holders should contact Ignition by phone or email the day before scheduled performances to determine the possibility of potential refunds, Hershberger urged.
“Hopefully we won’t be canceling any shows besides the one local one we have right now,” she said, noting retail sales were “strong” last weekend. “ … We’ve talked to a couple local musicians about doing possible livestreams from here. Right now, there’s so much we’re dealing with on the events — I don’t know, it’s kinda hard for me to think about.”
Goshen High School’s production of “Big Fish” was also cut short, an elaborate musical snuffed out after one performance in a five-show run. Students and faculty had been planning the show since December auditions.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday all restaurants, bars and nightclubs must cease in-person dining. Delivery and carry-out orders will be allowed through the end of March, another hit for the entertainment sector.
Andy Rohrer, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Gate Hospitality in Shipshewana, said Blue Gate’s restaurant and bakery will be offering carry-out and limited delivery options following the decree.
“We’re working on adding a carry-out portal to the website, and we’re also working on delivery options for people within a reasonable driving distance of the restaurant,” he said.
The new 1,500-seat, $4 million Blue Gate Performing Arts Center recently opened in Shipshewana. Plans for public gatherings in the space are now on hold.
“Everything through March 14 has already been rescheduled. If the show is not listed on the website, it has been rescheduled or cancelled. … We’re working on evaluating the April dates and we should have an announcement ready to go early this week on the rest of our April dates,” Rohrer said, emphasizing Blue Gate news can usually be found on its website first and Facebook page second.
Swimming in uncertainty, Frank offered a morsel of hope.
“I’m watching how my colleagues and friends are handling this across the country. It hits you in the heart. Everyone in this industry does it because we love it, and when you see this happening to everyone, your heart goes out to them,” she said.
“Right now, it’s dark days; it’s gonna get a lot brighter. We just don’t know when the sunshine is going to hit yet.”
