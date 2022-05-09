SOUTH BEND — Country music superstar and longtime Habitat for Humanity volunteer, Garth Brooks, played a private concert for nearly 300 guests at St. Joe Farm this past Friday, helping raise over $1.2 million for Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County.
“When we heard Garth would be in town for his stadium tour, we invited him to revisit the Carter Work Project site," said Jim Williams, president and CEO at Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County. "He and Trisha were such a huge part of its success back in 2018, so of course, we wanted him to see all the growth and progress that’s happened these past 4 years. As the conversation went on, one thing led to another, and the next thing we knew, we had the blessed opportunity to host a private concert fundraiser with only a month to prepare!”
Fueled by their mission and pure excitement, Habitat staff got to work planning the private event and reaching out to potential sponsors, according to a press release from Habitat.
“The response from our community partners was amazing,” said Jill La Fountain, director of Community Relations at Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County. “And to add to the excitement, an anonymous donor committed to matching each dollar fundraised!”
The community partners that helped raise over $1.2 million for Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County include 1st Source Bank, Gurley Leep, Judd Leighton Foundation, KeyBank, Ruoff Mortgage, Tire Rack, Vera Z. Dwyer and Indiana Trust and Whirlpool.
“The funds raised from this event will help so many Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability, and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families,” Williams said. “We are so grateful to Garth, his team, and our partners for believing in our mission and helping us make the dream of owning an affordable home a reality for so many St. Joseph County families.”
