ELKHART — Hoosier comedian Red Skelton reportedly had a quip, one blurring the line between fact and fiction.
“He would say, ‘If you want a good story, talk to me; if you want the truth, talk to my wife,’” said Craig Gibson, executive artistic director of Elkhart’s Premier Arts.
Vincennes native Skelton “never told the same story twice,” Gibson said, relaying his process of penning the script for “Goodnight & God Bless: The Red Skelton Story.”
The roughly 90-minute musical will be staged by the local theater group Friday through Sunday at Elkhart’s Lerner Theatre.
Born Richard Bernard Eheart, July 18, 1913, Skelton began his comedy career in vaudeville theaters, growing to national recognition by 1937. Best known for his work in national radio and television as host of the variety sketch program “The Red Skelton Show,” Skelton died Sept. 17, 1997, at 84.
“When it came right down to it, he was extremely private. So, in all the biographies I’ve read, the biographers have said this as well, is that you have to take into consideration time and place,” he said. “You know the year things happened and you know some major events that happened in his career, things that happened in his personal life, and the rest of the things, the in-between stuff, you have to discern: this is how it could have gone.
“So, a lot of the show is accurate as far as the movies he made, the dates, some of the people he came into contact with, but much like his storytelling, it does embellish and creates a story people may want to sit through for 90 minutes.”
Elkhart’s Gibson and composer-lyricist-pianist Liesl Bell of Mishawaka spent about the past year and a half structuring the story and songs. Along with cast members, they visited The Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy in Vincennes, where they sifted through Skelton artifacts, including music composed by the comedian.
“We got some ideas and we wanted to use a couple of them and put lyrics to them,” Bell said of the approach. “As far as style, it was good for me to get those in my brain.”
The pair combed YouTube and cracked open biographies to better understand the at-times shrouded comic. Weaving a narrative through the scattered points and details of Skelton’s life proved tricky for Gibson.
“That was the hardest part because his life was so vast and his public life was so vast,” Gibson said. “You literally could probably have had three musicals written about him. So, telling his story, lacing in some of the most well-known characters that he played, showing the speculative inspiration for them or where they might have come from, just trying to make it a story that you think a modern audience could follow and be interested in (was difficult).”
“Goodnight & God Bless” features performances by three actors representing distinct periods in the performer’s life: Elkhart’s Craig Culp and South Bend’s Tanner Smale as Skelton in his prime and Noah Kloska as a young Richard Eheart.
“The music ended up being a mix of modern and old-time period,” Bell explained, adding how Gibson’s inspiration from “The Greatest Showman,” a tale revolving around P.T. Barnum, helped inform stylistic choices.
“... I’ve written songs but nothing like this. It’s overwhelming. You really have to either believe in yourself or find somebody who does that can keep encouraging you.”
With limited knowledge of Skelton prior to composing, Bell noted the time it took to develop a connection to the subject matter. Skelton’s second wife, Georgia, committed suicide after the couple lost their son to leukemia, Bell said, an aspect of the story from which she mined an emotional relationship.
“... We all have our things that we connect with … whether we struggle with depression or whatever, and I thought, ‘Yeah, I can do this.’”
Skelton’s widow Lothian Toland will be in attendance at Friday’s premiere, the second all-original collaboration between Gibson and Bell following Premier Arts’ “Harriet: The Musical,” centered around the story of Harriet Tubman.
“I’m super excited to bring something new. If I have one gift, it’s understanding my demographic and zip code and what they want to see, what they’re willing to see, how far I can push them. And I think our audience will love this show. They’ll love Red Skelton, they’ll love the local connections, they’ll love that were doing something brand new. As an arts organization that I founded 13 years ago, I want this to have longevity past me, and this becomes part of our story, just like the Harriet Tubman thing. It makes us unique, it makes us special, it makes us different,” Gibson said.
“I’m gonna look for those opportunities to make us and our participants to have experiences that they couldn’t have anywhere else.”
