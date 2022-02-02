NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame’s Department of Film, Television, and Theatre will be performing “Cyrano,” a swashbuckling love story with a modern musical twist, in the Philbin Studio Theatre at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Feb. 17-27.
Adapted by professor Matt Hawkins from Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play “Cyrano de Bergerac,” “Cyrano” features music and lyrics by recent Notre Dame graduate Veronica Mansour. The adaptation pares down Rostand’s five-act, 40-plus character play into two streamlined acts with the feel of a contemporary, piano-driven pop musical. The title character is now a woman; several other roles originally written as male are also reimagined as women.
“We’ve all heard the term ‘Renaissance man,’” Hawkins said. “In our modern adaptation, Cyrano is a Renaissance woman — she’s a philosopher who writes poetry, swordfights, sings, dances — she does it all. But what she wants most is the love of her best friend, Roxane.”
Permonaces will take place: Freb. 17-19, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 24-26, 7:30 p.m.; and Feb. 20 and Feb. 27, 2:30 p.m.
Tickets will cost: students, $7; faculty/staff/senior (65+), $12; and general, $15. Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more.
Tickets may be purchased online at http://performingarts.nd.edu/, by phone at 574-631-2800, or in person at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center ticket office. Ticket office hours are Monday–Friday, noon to 6 pm.
Masks are required at all times for vaccinated and unvaccinated guests, including children, staff, and volunteers, while in DPAC and its venues. There are no exceptions. Masks must completely cover your nose, mouth, and chin.
Free parking is available daily after 5 p.m. in the Stayer Center parking lot, just north of the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Patrons may now receive free event parking at the Eddy Street Commons parking garage by bringing event tickets and parking ticket to the DPAC Ticket Office to receive a pre-paid parking voucher.
An accessible lot for disabled patrons is available immediately adjacent to the center; a valid hangtag or license plate is required. There is a ten-minute parking zone on the north drive of the center for ticket pick-up; during inclement weather people are welcome to drop off guests in this area and proceed to parking.
