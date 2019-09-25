MISHAWAKA — Like “a giant bowl of tomato soup.”
That’s how Bill Finn remembers the dirt and gravel divot, pooling with blood beneath his frame.
Finn was bleeding out, shouting for help after being shot from behind.
It was Nov. 3, 2008, the Monday before Election Day at South Bend’s Anchor Inn, then a dive bar on the city’s west side hosting a poker tournament.
“I’m behind the bar, and we had a TV that showed all the camera angles,” recalled Finn, a Mishawaka drummer, longtime promoter, former publisher and kind of local legend, depending on who you ask.
Chances are, if a musician is gigging in St. Joseph County, they’ve likely played on a Finn bill during his more than 20 years and roughly 2,000 shows as an impresario, shows Finn is mostly sitting at these days.
There’s a reason.
“I had this guy who would come in — he’s an old neighborhood guy — and he was deaf and mute, so he couldn’t talk at all. I liked him. He’s a great guy, and I would pay him $10, $15 to clean all the tables for me at night. And I’d feed him also, buy him a cheeseburger or something. And he really appreciated that, so he was always there for me. He was also, like, a black belt in karate.”
Around 10:15 p.m., Finn’s friend motioned to him, making audibly excited noises while pointing at the security footage.
“I see this guy trying to bust out a window of one of my customer’s cars. I said, ‘Mark, you go out one of the side doors this way, and I’ll go out the front door. We’ll trap him in the parking lot,’” Finn said, seated at a first-floor table inside Smith’s Downtown in Mishawaka, his go-to venue for bookings.
Black-belt Mark ran outside and was confronted by the man, who, Finn said, raised a gun upward. Mark turned and ran from the scene.
“Me, I’m looking for a stun gun from some other drunk who was in there,” Finn said. “I couldn’t find it and I’m glad that I didn’t.”
Finn made it outside, into the parking lot, when the gunman began running toward him.
“I’m like, ‘Hey, mother------!’” he said. “He turned around and ran back south toward the alley and then around to the building next door.
“Like a dumbass, I chased him, but more, like, to scare him — ‘Hey, don’t come back. We’re on to you.’ Well, as soon as I got behind the building, he stops. He stops with his back to me, and I stop. ‘Why is this guy stopping?’ And he turns around, lifts up his shirt and pulls out a gun. He’s like, ‘F--- you.’
“Holy s---, I’ve got this gun pointed at me.”
Finn pivoted and began running, he said, with his legs inline. A shot was fired, the bullet entering the back of his left thigh and exiting the front, destroying his femoral artery.
The bullet didn’t stop.
Lead left one leg and exploded into the other, shattering his right femur into six pieces.
Finn collapsed on the lot’s dirt and gravel.
“I thought he had shot me in the back and I was paralyzed,” he said, adding the alleged shooter was later captured and convicted of murder in a separate case, with prosecutors refusing to pursue any new charges. “I started screaming, ‘Help me! Help me! Help me!’ Nobody would come to my aid at all. I didn’t know if he was going to come up and shoot me.”
With an old cellphone in his pocket, Finn was able to dial 911 before bar patrons eventually found him. One stymied the bleeding with a makeshift tourniquet made from a torn T-shirt.
After first responders arrived, they began cutting away Finn’s clothes.
“I had this hoodie. I had just booked this band, Decrepit Birth, f------ awesome band. I had just booked them at Elva’s a week prior and I paid, like, 35 bucks for this hoodie,” he said.
“They cut my pants off and then started cutting my hoodie off, and I’m like, ‘Woah! Wait a second! I just paid 35 bucks for this. Let me take this off.’ They said, ‘Well, hurry up because we’re about to cut it off of you.’
Continuing to pour blood — he’d lose about half of his supply in total — Finn could taste death nearby.
“If you ever bleed out, you’ll taste it in your mouth,” he said. “I was OK with that. I said to myself, ‘Will my children be OK? Was I a good father? Will my mother be OK? Was I a good son? Do I leave them with good memories or bad memories?
“And it was all positive. It was like, you know what, I could go right now, and everything will be OK. That’s why I wasn’t afraid to die at that point, you know?”
AT THE DOOR
Today, Finn’s body isn’t mobile much (although he once played drums in Virgin Mobile Meth Lab). The promoter and musician is often seeking a balance between sitting and standing — and smoking cigarettes — to keep circulation flowing after the nine surgeries since being shot.
“It’s caused me to miss out on some things in life, like playing with my grandchildren, chasing them in the yard, playing catch with my grandson. I can’t run. I can’t walk long distances,” he said. “I’d like to walk the river walk with my wife. I can walk but I can’t walk for long.”
It’s also caused Finn to hold back on more high-profile bookings.
Before, Finn was able to combine income from his bartending job with money made from promoting, leading to more national acts.
Today, after eventually being fired because of his inability to physically meet job requirements, and without filing for disability compensation, his promotional work is his sole source of income, making it difficult to pull the bigger names.
“When I had a better income, I’d take more of a financial risk when booking national touring bands. Now, not so much. A lot of times, if it’s a $3,000 guarantee, you gotta send $1,500 just to announce your show,” he said, adding “on a very rare occasion,” when a national band doesn’t draw enough to cover the guarantee, only then will compensation be directed away from supporting acts. “It takes money to make money, I guess. But I just do what I do.”
Finn has been doing what he does since his birth Sept. 28, 1967, in Mishawaka, the oldest of three boys.
Raised on pop music like The Beach Boys and Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, music his mother would have playing around the house, Finn gravitated toward lighter pop culture of the time before his metal and punk leanings later found footing.
Finn said his father was often absent.
“Growing up, my dad lived with us but he wasn’t really like there for us. He liked to party, ride his motorcycle, go fishing, and it was stuff that he really didn’t include us in,” he said. “My mom was there 100 percent of the time, ya know, would get us records, record players, even TVs. I don’t watch a lot now, but as a child, I watched a lot of TV.”
Shows like “Kaptain Kool and the Kongs,” “The Banana Splits,” “The Partridge Family” and “The Monkees” kept a young Finn entertained.
“There was a lot of music involved in stuff back then, and I think it helped nurture a bunch of kids into appreciating music,” he said.
Today, Finn said, one of his favorite forms of bonding with others is by way of classic TV trivia.
And music.
“There’s two people I really, like, say that influenced me a lot to be a musician and that was my friend Tim Francis’ father, Mike Francis. … I’d go to Tim’s house — his dad was hardly ever home — but he’d say, ‘Yeah, my dad’s out on the road playing music,’ and it was just like, ‘Wow. That’s cool.’ He had a 45 record that had his dad’s band picture on it, and I just thought that was the coolest thing ever,” Finn said.
“And I had my dad’s brother, Denny Finn. He played country music. As a kid in the '70s, I really didn’t appreciate country music so much, but I loved the fact that my uncle could play guitar and sing. He’d play Johnny Cash songs and stuff like that, and my cousin and I would make fun of him over it because we were dumb kids — ‘Oh that’s different. That’s not KISS, so we don’t like it.’
“Those two guys right there showed me they’re having fun, they’re making music and people were, like, ‘Oh cool,’ and I thought that’d be a route I’d like to take.”
As a sixth-grader, Finn was gifted by his mother a Pearl snare drum with a practice pad, wood block and more.
At 12, his mother deemed him ready for drum lessons proper. By 17, he would have his first kit, partially, he said, because with his parents were then divorced, and a new housing situation with his mother and brother finally allowed for the noisy, space-eating setup.
Finn was still linked with Tim Francis, who was playing a busted Gretsch guitar that he fixed, allowing the pair to perform Metallica covers in Niles, Michigan, when Tim’s father’s dance band would take set breaks at gigs.
“There were all these old people there that were like, ‘What are these guys doing?’ But they were really supportive of us and would clap, ya know? … We appreciated that a lot,” he recalled.
This was about 1983, Finn estimates, when Metallica’s debut “Kill ‘Em All” introduced the group as a thrash-metal force.
“Old-school Metallica really influenced my playing style, and I still play the same way. A lot of people say Lars isn’t a very good drummer, but he opened the doors for a lot of people and inspired a lot of people, including myself,” he said.
Finn would go on to play in local bands Crisis and Dyination, the latter group’s experience leading Finn to his next role.
Without knowing at the time, Princess Diana’s death and the fatal shooting of South Bend police officer Paul Deguch would push Finn toward promotion and publishing.
S.L.A.M. MEETS LIQUID
In 1997, zine culture helped move mention of upcoming concerts, album reviews and interviews at the local level. In northwestern Indiana, S.L.A.M. (Street Legal Arts and Music) magazine was known for provocative content and “pushing the envelope,” Finn recalled.
“They would cover local bands, but they were always cover bands,” he said. “It was '97, the year Princess Diana and South Bend police officer Paul Deguch were killed. OK, during that time, our band Dyination was trying to get out to play gigs. The guy that owned Xtreamz (now Kelly’s Pub), … my buddy Mike Stuglik owned it, and I said, ‘Hey, dude, can we do a show here?’”
Stuglik agreed, and Dyination hoped to get the backing of S.L.A.M. for advertisement of the show, Finn said.
The zine’s publisher wanted his band, Kevorkian, also on the bill.
“A month or two before the show, he put out this issue that was promoting our show, and on the cover it had a picture of Princess Diana, and it said, ‘Die, Princess, Die,’ and on the corner of it, it had a picture of Paul Deguch and it had bullet holes all over his face, and it said, ‘Die, Racist Pig, Die.’ So, that made the cops pretty pissed off, ya know? I think the cops, I believe, this is the story that I’ve been told.
"The cops came to the bar and said, ‘Hey, are you going to support this guy who’s been saying this stuff about us? We see he has this stuff going on here.’ And Mike said, ‘No, I will not support this.’ Mike supports the freedom of speech, but when a man was murdered, the last thing people wanna support is someone shaming him.”
Hoping to keep the show alive, the band and Stuglik renamed the event, kicked Kevorkian off the bill, reprinted fliers and posters, and Finn found a new calling.
“I thought, man, I should start my own magazine, ya know, and not get into the politics or anything,” he said.
From there, Liquid Magazine was born, with about 12,000 copies printed monthly at The Papers in Milford, distributed to 280 locations from Warsaw to St. Joseph, Michigan, initially. That number would dwindle to about 5,000-6,000 copies monthly, Finn estimated, with about 120 distribution points toward the end.
With the help of his friends Rob “Boyle” Wright and Jason Fowler, Finn produced the zine, opening basement doors for local musicians.
“I really felt like I was really making a major impact on this area,” he said. “I felt I was opening doors for musicians who never got chances to perform on bigger stages and play with full PAs. I felt it inspired people to get out of the basements and show people what they were doing. And that’s really what was happening. It was a big movement; it was awesome.”
Liquid eventually ran its course, and Finn would go on to join Urinal Mints, previously mentioned Virgin Mobile Meth Lab and his current surf-rock band The Tentakills, all the while still booking at least one show a week, sometimes two or three.
“Whatever he puts on his plate, he tries to the best of his abilities to hold up his end,” said Ryan Smith, owner of Smith’s Downtown.
Finn and Smith have had a working relationship for about seven years, not long after Smith opened up his part-restaurant-part-concert venue in Mishawaka.
“He knows the local scene,” Smith said. “Over the years, we’ve never had anything to where — I guess, he really hasn’t done me wrong. It’s one of those things: we trust each other; we do what’s fair for each other. One of those mutual respect relationships.”
Aside from Smith’s, Finn counts Anchor Inn, Wander Inn, The Midway Tavern, Club Fever, Elva’s Fiesta Club, South Bend’s PNA lodge, Cheers, McCormick’s Coney Island, The Seahorse, Niles’ The White House, The Zoo, The Palace, Morey’s Party House and The Body Shop among the regional rooms he’s booked.
During two interview cigarette breaks at Smith’s, three cars honk at Finn, a testament to his local visibility.
“What I’d tell bands is be humble, don’t sit and act like you’re better than anyone else,” he said of advice he’d pass to musicians. “It’s always great to make somebody feel like you appreciate them, and lift them up because that’s what people need.”
‘RIGHT, RIGHT’
Like the elevated number of bands he’s booked, Finn has a trove of stories, many of them not safe for work.
Known for his proclivity for Pepsi, cheeseburgers and a signature phrase, Finn set the record “right.”
“(Urinal Mints) played (historic New York venue) CBGB for the first time as a three-piece. May 2001. It was so cool. So we booked that, and when we got there, we meet (owner) Hilly’s (Kristal) daughter. … They go, ‘By the way, you’re going to be playing with Blues Traveler tonight.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ John Popper had lost all this weight, and they were scheduled to be on David Letterman that night. They taped Letterman earlier that day, around 5:30, and then they’re done at 6:30 or 7. They’re like, ‘Yeah, they’re going to come play here tonight.’ Wow, that’s cool, you know, but we played, got paid and we didn’t even stick around to watch Blues Traveler. We wanted to go out and do stupid s--- in Times Square, ya know? It was kinda like, eh, that’s not our style of music.
“We went to McSorley’s (Old Ale House), and I had already been sober for eight or nine years, and I was like, ‘Ah, I’ll have a beer.’ I ended up drinking 20 beers at McSorley’s pub. We were hammered, just having a blast. … I haven’t drank since that night either. I count myself as 24 years sober except for one night.”
Finn quit drinking May 14, 1995, he said (his previous math a little off), mostly to avoid the risk of hurting himself, others and potentially embarrassing his children with an arrest or worse.
“Me quitting drinking and realizing drunk people have a lot of redundant things to say, I picked up this habit of saying, ‘Right.’ And now, I say it all the time. It’s my tagline. That’s my answer to everything. … It can be whatever you want it to be. It’s not that I do deliberately anymore; it just comes out.
“And all my friends are like, ‘Right, right, right.’ Shaggy (local drummer-vocalist Dustin Speybroeck), every time he sees me, it’s ‘Right, right, right.’ He’s like, ‘Bill Finn, whenever he unlocks a lock, it’s right, right, right.’ Like, that’s a good one, Shaggy.”
Right?
To keep up with Bill Finn's bookings, visit www.facebook.com/southbendmusicscene.
