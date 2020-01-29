SOUTH BEND — Granules of time inevitably reach the hourglass bottom.
South Bend’s Steve “Krojo” Krojniewski is sitting in the belly of local live-music venue Vegetable Buddies beneath the stage where his band Ali Baba’s Tahini last performed in 2017.
A copy of the group’s new album “Bottom Feeders” rests on a nearby couch.
“I think a big thing for this album — this is age coming into play — you realize time is finite, man. There’s going to be an end sometime,” he said. “When you find a group you want to play with, you keep trying to keep going and keep creating. All of us felt that. In making this record, it was about not taking anything for granted.”
Released Jan. 9 through the Nothing Too Fancy Music imprint, “Bottom Feeders” is a 10-track (12, if you count two bonus songs) result of longtime friends convening for creativity’s sake. The band’s original lineup — multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Jake Cinninger, Karl Engelmann and drummer Krojo — spawned in 1997 Michiana, pushing a menagerie of material unbound by genre.
Metal. Funk. Rock. Psychedelia. Country twang, chicken pickin’ and more. A dash of absurdity folded into acute musicianship and songwriting.
“It’s a smorgasbord of sounds and different styles that tend to meld together to make itself into a beautiful jambalaya,” Krojo noted of the band’s DNA.
The chromosomes come together when they can — Engelmann and keyboardist Justin Powell call North Carolina home, Krojo is an oft-traveling yoga sports coach for University of Notre Dame athletics, and Cinninger has full-time commitments to his other band Umphrey’s McGee, each musician a family man as well.
“This is where technology is a beautiful thing; it allows us to send music back and forth to each other. It’s nice that Jake and I live in the same town now. … We can work on anything Karl sends to us, right?” Krojo said. “We have patience. We’re all about being accepting of that. We’re not trying to force any issues. Whenever people try to force something, that’s when things begin to break.”
Talk of stepping into Cinninger’s Niles, Michigan, studio, a converted garage/storage space and one-time bedroom at his parent’s home, began around 2016, Krojo said.
The band rule: “No stress in what we do.”
“We were like, ‘Hey, there are ideas here we want to record,”’ he explained. “We wanted to get that stuff down on an album. So we just kept talking to each other, even throughout the years. I’d say around 2017, we were like, ‘Hey, we should really do this.’ And we all started looking at our calendars. We had this time frame right after the new year, let’s get into the studio and let’s just crush it.”
'A SPECIAL CONNECTION'
“Bottom Feeders” follows 2010’s “Living Room,” with songs “Zero” and “A Second” left over from the earlier album’s recording sessions.
“In 2009, the ‘Living Room’ album, they had (tracks) all on (Alesis Digital Audio Tapes), even some of the songs off here, they were all ADAT tapes,” said album co-engineer Jim Leep of Edwardsburg, who shares engineering credits with Graham Burris, Cinninger and Greg Magers.
“My brother gave me a bunch of ADAT machines because they weren’t being used anymore. And Jake needed to use them so they could transfer them to that other ADAT with hard drives in it. So I gave it to them, and I was checking it out like a sound geek, ‘What are you gonna mix it on?’ ‘Well we got this Mackie 24.4.’ I’m like, ‘Ehh. I’ve got this big old Soundcraft I brought back from Colorado, and these speakers are sitting in storage. Why don’t we get that stuff set up and mix it on that?’ Within a week, (Cinninger’s) dad had them all set up.”
Leep is a steward of the studio, helping to maintain aspects of the private space, ready to route signals and press record from the control room. He typically works alongside Cinninger during the musician’s breaks from the road, in addition to recording other groups by invitation.
“This was the first time I was actually building a song with somebody, too,” Leep said of tracking “Bottom Feeders, also partially crafted with Magers in Nashville.” “I didn’t know what the expectations were. ‘Am I doing good enough?’ I was more worried about making sure I was getting it right for these guys. I knew I wouldn’t be mixing any of that s--- or anything like that. I’m just trying to capture the best sound I can. As long as Jake comes there and says, ‘Sounds great!’, then we’re good.”
Ruminating on the album’s title track, Krojo recalled the inspiration of a frosty, wind-bitten Jan. 8, 2018.
“We worked through the day, and I think we had one more day before Karl had to go back to North Carolina. That evening was the college football championship; it was Georgia versus Alabama,” he said. “We finished in the studio. I think it was 5 o’clock or whatever. We get back to my house. Karl sits at my kitchen table and says, ‘I’m gonna write the lyrics to ‘Bottom Feeders’ before we watch this football game.’ We had dinner first, and then he sat there for maybe an hour and a half or two hours, done. Wrote ‘em all. Went into the studio the next day and cut the vocals. It’s amazing to me.”
More than any of the band’s four previous albums, “Bottom Feeders” features a deep roster of mostly regional guest musicians, including violinist Gretchen Priest, guitarist “Little Frank” Krakowski, trumpeters Willie Waldman and Scott Senff, saxophonist Sam Que, vocalist Melissa McQueen, keyboardist Ryan Brock, and guitarist Brett Padgett.
Credited as the Breakfast Bourbon Choir, Niles’ Bryan Williams, local audio engineer Steve Pierce, Leep and the band contributed gang vocals to “A Thread from Abraham” and the title track.
“We all felt it was important to sort of include all of these people we have relationships with, that inspired us as well, that we felt we had a kinship with,” Krojo said, noting the album’s cover work was created by his friend, Granger artist and musician Aaron Sandock.
Interpreting a string arrangement by Engelmann’s brother John on “Last Night in America,” Callisto Quartet’s recording session made for a misty Leep.
“S--- brought a tear to my eye, man,” Leep said of the 2018 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition’s grand prize winners’ performance. “They just killed it the first time. But the second and third time was absolutely murdering it. They just had the feel of it. I was like, ‘Wow, this is beautiful.’”
The collaboration didn’t come easily.
“I couldn’t get anybody from Notre Dame to perform. I even tried down in Goshen. IUSB. South Bend Symphony. Couldn’t get anybody to sign up for it,” Krojo recalled. “I had some people who weren’t available, but had a lot of people who didn’t respond, just unresponsive.”
Discovering the quartet would be visiting South Bend, Krojo put out feelers, with a welcomed response. Huddled in the studio’s center, violinists Paul Aguilar, Rachel Stenzel, violist Eva Kennedy and cellist Hannah Moses tackled the tune.
“They were like, ‘Where’s the click track?’ And I couldn’t get the click track to work. I was like, ‘Just kinda go for the feel of it,’” Leep said.
“It was so funny because they were like, ‘Was that OK?’” Krojo added. “And Jim was like, ‘Yeah, that was good.’ But really, he and I behind the closed door were like, ‘That was freaking amazing.’”
With no plans for an Ali Baba’s Tahini live performance, “Bottom Feeders” will, for now, serve as an audible snapshot of friends tracing a route back to one another.
“I think the great thing about our group is that no matter what, we still feel like we’ve got a connection, even if we haven’t been together or if we haven’t played for a long time,” Krojo said. “… When you find a group of guys that you can make music with and also be friends with, that’s a special connection that a lot of people don’t have.”
"Bottom Feeders" is available for purchase at merch.umphreys.com and streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.
