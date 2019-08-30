GOSHEN — Of the varied methods for administering music, skateboarding videos have long been an almost intravenous shot to memory, bonding listeners to a certain segment or personal era well past their release dates.
Dust off a copy of Toy Machine classics “Jump Off a Building” (1998) or “Heavy Metal” (1995), and garage-rock luminary Jon Spencer’s sonic fingerprints remain, pinning him to the scene of auditory influence over some of those on wood and wheels.
“I mean, when I was in sixth grade, I lived in Palo Alto, California, for a few months and had a skateboard out there but I was never much any good at it, didn’t keep up with it,” Spencer said by phone Thursday, laughing as his band’s van edged toward Indianapolis. “So, I guess my connection is tenuous at best. But I certainly dig the underground culture and, you know, it’s connection to punk rock.”
Guitarist-vocalist-composer Spencer and The HITmakers — keyboardist-vocalist Sam Coomes (Quasi, Heatmiser), drummer M. Sord (Keleton DMD, Quixote) and percussionist Bob Bert (Sonic Youth, Pussy Galore, The Chrome Cranks) — return to Goshen Tuesday for an 8 p.m. show at Ignition Music Garage. The upcoming gig follows the band’s August 2018 performance at the Goshen venue.
“Everybody was so nice, and it’s such a cool shop,” Spencer (Boss Hog, Heavy Trash, Pussy Galore, The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion) said of his last Maple City experience. “The next day, we wandered around downtown and had a very nice lunch at — I think it’s called Olympia Candy Kitchen.”
Supporting Spencer and Co. will be Demolition Doll Rods, a Detroit glam-garage trio — Danny Kroha, Margaret Doll Rod and Tia Doll Rod — recently returned to the stage after a live performance hiatus.
“They’re a kind of legendary garage band from Detroit,” Spencer explained. “This is a kind of rebirth for them. They haven’t played for many years but they’re back on the scene and they’ll be playing with us in Goshen, so I’m very excited about that.”
Spencer’s relationship with Kroha formed during the latter’s initial run in garage-rock trio The Gories.
“The Doll Rods were the band he formed after The Gories stopped. Of course, now The Gories are playing every once in a while again,” he said. “Anyway, the Doll Rods were a real favorite of mine in the ‘90s and they played a lot of shows with both the Blues Explosion and Boss Hog. So, when I was booking these dates, I asked Danny if he wanted to play with us in Grand Rapids. He does this kinda solo blues show, kinda country and folk blues, mostly acoustic; it’s really great. And he’s put a couple records out too under his own name, Danny Kroha.
“So, I hit him up and asked him if he wanted to play with us, and he said, ‘Oh, what about the Doll Rods?’ And I didn’t know that the Doll Rods were going again and back together. So, I said, ‘Yeah, sure,’ and Danny asked if they could do any other shows. I threw ‘em a few more, and one of them was Goshen.”
Spencer and the HITmakers are continuing to tour behind 2018’s 12-song “Spencer Plays the Hits,” recorded at Benton Harbor, Michigan’s Key Club Recording Company. The bandleader’s experience at the southwestern Michigan studio dates back to time spent with the late R&B singer Andre Williams alongside Dallas Good of Toronto’s The Sadies.
“This was a session for his that we all met at Key Club to do this thing. Dallas had worked at the Key Club before, but this was my first experience, and I just really fell in love with the place and wanted to go back there,” he said. “So when Blues Explosion kinda got back into action, getting ready to make the ‘Meat + Bone’ album, I said, ‘Hey, I know a great studio. Let’s go work at this place, Key Club.’ So we did that, tracked the ‘Meat + Bone’ record there, and Boss Hog made ‘Brood X’ album, and then most recently, I did ‘Spencer Sings the Hits’ there.”
In assembling the group, Coomes and Sord were players Spencer had known “for a few years, and I definitely admired them as players and musicians. The idea to be able to make some noise with them was very exciting.”
To reproduce live percussive elements of the recording, Spencer enlisted Bert’s talents, transmitted, at least on last year’s tour, through an old Chevy gas tank and other industrial objects combined with traditional percussion components.
Bert also has a personal tie to the region: his father, Angelo Bertelli, won the Heisman Trophy in 1943 playing quarterback at Notre Dame.
“It was kinda obvious,” Spencer said of joining with his former Pussy Galore bandmate. “The first name that came to my mind was my old friend Bob Bert.”
When the time came to put notes to tape, Spencer explained his foresight was defined yet flexible.
“I think I was just trying — the songs were written. I had written them in advance, so it was very clear in my mind — I had a very clear idea of how I wanted things to sound. It was like the sounds were already inside my head, and it was a matter of trying to realize and put them on tape,” he recalled. “With that said, I’d like to think I tried to keep things a little fluid, a little open, you know, leave some room for whatever may come along — a chance or an accident or some idea from Sam or Sord or even Bill Skibbe, the engineer and co-producer. You know, I tried to not — we just tried to keep working, you know, and tried not to be too cautious or overthink things, not to worry about, oh, how is this going to be received?”
With his return to the record store, a bastion for physical media, verbal recommendations and debate, what corners of inspiration steer Spencer’s ears in 2019?
“It can come from anywhere. I think one of the great things about music is that it’s still possible to have a friend turn you onto something, ‘Hey, have you ever heard this band? Have you ever heard this song?’ That’s really such a great thing, to have someone share a favorite song or a favorite artist, to get turned on like that,” he said.
“But at the same time, it’s possible, I find, you can hear something new, maybe, in a song you’ve heard a hundred times before. So, I guess it can come from all sides.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.