GOSHEN — In Homebody’s fourth incarnation, Homebody IV, Myles Robertson and Scott Lehman bring the multi-day, all-ages house show festival to Goshen for the first time.
Robertson is the founder of the Homebody festival, which has been held three times in South Bend. Moving it to Goshen seemed like a no-brainer to him as the diverse music scene grows in both cities, and he enlisted Lehman’s help to fuse communities.
“It’s a project coming from somewhere else,” Lehman said. “The whole point of house shows is to bring new people to your community, or throwing them to be with your friends and your community. Combining that is cool.”
Homebody IV will take place in three homes in Goshen, starting Friday, Oct. 11. The first home will host three musicians, Rafael Chávez y Moreno, Eli Kahn and Heyzeus, performing their own sets from 6-9:30 p.m. The second evening Saturday, Oct. 12, will feature performances by Rachel Miller/Brandon Vitruls, Billy East and Seasaw from 6-9:30 p.m., and from 6-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, Lyn Rye, Pete Jon and Kuf Knots/Christine Elise will close out the weekend in a third location. The house locations are revealed when tickets are purchased.
The Homebody house festival concept grew from Robertson’s love for music and desire for an alternative to the less intimate, more traditional settings for shows. During louder shows at bars or DIY (do-it-yourself) shows, certain things caused him to lose focus of what he was attending for: the music.
“Going to the bar and the expectation of buying food and buying drinks, the consumerism side of it, I kind of wanted to get away from. The ambient noise, that’s really blocking my ability to focus on the music and the lyrics,” Robertson said. “[I wanted] the ability to listen to a long, uninterrupted set from musicians I wanted to hear more from.”
Lehman, a multi-instrumentalist with Goshen-based band The Tumbleweed Jumpers, holds house shows in special regard as well.
“I think about it more as a musician, and the reason I love a house show is because of the same reasons Myles does, but as a musician you connect to the audience on a different level,” Lehman said. “You don’t have the filter between you, there’s not the distance of a stage or the people talking by the bar. It’s also awesome to have a captive audience. That’s why you’re a musician: because you really want to either tell a tale or craft a feeling or you know connect with someone on a different level, and you can do that with an audience that’s there just for that.”
Kahn performs in many settings but agrees there is something special about a house show. He has played in all four Homebody festivals.
“It kind of strips away the pretense that there’s a separation from the artist and the audience; everyone is in the same room. It’s an equalizer,” Kahn said. “My favorite thing about house shows is that afterward, everyone kind of hangs out and becomes friends. Everyone shares the experience; it brings everyone closer together. It’s a really good baseline for the whole night where everyone hangs out. It’s one of my favorite settings to play in.”
Kahn is especially excited about the venue he’s playing in on the first night, as well as the musicians he will share the space with.
“All the people I’m on the bill with that night are people I’ve known for well over 10 years,” he said.
One of those people is multi-instrumentalist Chávez y Moreno, known for his guitarist and vocalist roles in Goshen-based Lalo Curo, is looking forward to sharing something a little different with the audience. For Homebody IV, Chávez y Moreno will be shelving the electric shred of his regular group to offer a mostly unplugged performance.
“From my perspective, it definitely pushes you to be a little more creative,” he said, adding he’ll likely play a “mini-collection” of songs he wrote last summer during a trip down to the Mexican border.
“It takes you away from your usual tools, at least in my instance in my being used to having my electric guitar and being really loud and having a powerful band behind me. It’s my comfort zone, so stepping out of my comfort zone, it’s a bit scary but it’s a nice challenge.”
Robertson acknowledges that when people think of house shows, they generally consider it falls into one of two categories: “folksy, Americana sit-down group and the DIY punk aesthetic.”
“I lean towards the listening room side of things but I really try to include a wide range of genres,” he said. “When I tell people I do house shows, they usually think folk music, but then I do hip-hop and electronic music, downtempo, jazz, improvisational music.”
Due to the nature of a house show, space is limited and Robertson said past Homebodys have sold out or nearly sold out. An important aspect for Robertson is connecting with the community he’s hosting in, as well as the artist’s he’s working with.
“I’ve got to shout out Myles Robertson; he has such a cool vision for these things,” Kahn added. “We met after the last one [Homebody], and he’s not interested in making it any bigger, just wants to make it just as good. He’s concerned about the quality of the experience.”
