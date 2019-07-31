Goshen's CornFest to offer kernels, cornhole, mechanical bull and more

GOSHEN — Indiana and corn, a perennial pairing and the theme of August's First Fridays in downtown Goshen.
Taking place from 5-9 p.m. Friday, CornFest will feature numerous corn-based food options, a cornhole tournament, beer tent, whiskey and tequila tasting, a mechanical bull and performances by Goshen bands Lalo Cura and Los Ortegas, among other activities. Beginning at 6 p.m., both competitive and casual bag tossers will take to cornhole boards in the 100 block of East Washington Street. Musical notes will travel from the nearby First Fridays stage, with Lalo Cura starting at 6 p.m. and Los Ortegas at 8 p.m.
Sponsored by Centier Bank, a mechanical bull will buck on East Washington Street as well, from 5-9 p.m. Rides, available to all ages, cost $3 each or two for $5.
Food vendors planned to be stationed downtown include Community Church of Waterford, First Fridays beer tent, Glori B’s Ice Tea, Golden Star Kettle Corn, Kercher's Sunrise Orchards, Kona Ice, LifePoint Church, Los Primos, Maple Indian Cuisine food truck and Rulli’s food truck. Located next to the beer tent will be Common Spirits, offering tasting flights of whiskey or tequila for purchase.
Cornerstone Christian Fellowship Church, 110 S. Fifth St., will host its free Kiddie Cornival from 5-7 p.m., with games, prizes, face painting and snacks. Artists Chuck Taylor and Moey Hart will be posted outside The Local Co. 132, 132 S. Main St., demonstrating their processes of wood turning and glassblowing, respectively.
At Goshen City Church of the Brethren, 203 N. Fifth St., musician Quentin Flagg will perform, with nachos and lemonade served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to benefit the church's youth group.
Other local entities offering discounts, specials or events include Gaining Grounds,114 E. Lincoln Ave.; The Imagination Spot, 108 E. Washington St.; The Painted Finch, 118 E. Washington St.; Rêverie Yarn, Décor & Gifts, 201 S. Main St.; Mattress By Appointment, 230 S. Third St.; Fables Bookshop, 215 S. Main St.; Constant Spring, 219 S. Main St.; and Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St.For more information, visit cityonthego.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.