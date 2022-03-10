GOSHEN — Today through Sunday, Goshen High School will present “Guys and Dolls.”
The musical comedy by Frank Loesser, Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows will be performed on the Goshen High School stage. This production includes more than 80 people, both students and staff members on and off the stage, according to a news release.
A synopsis of the play reads: Set in 1940s New York, this show tells the overlapping stories of high-roller Sky Masterson, who falls in love with mission worker Sarah Brown, and lovable rapscallion Nathan Detroit, engaged for 14 years to Miss Adelaide, a headliner at the Hot Box Club.
“This musical comedy has been around for ages, and you will surely recognize familiar songs like “Luck be a Lady,” “Bushel and a Peck” and “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” the release reads.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, with a special $8 ticket for seniors Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the door, online at goshenhighschool.ludus.com, or by calling Goshen High School at 574-533-8651.
