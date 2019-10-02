GOSHEN — October’s First Fridays theme will celebrate the Maple City’s school spirit.
The annual Homecoming event, from 5-9 p.m. Friday at multiple downtown locations, will include a social dance, school spirit competition, a chili cook-off, live music and more.
Select downtown businesses will compete for the People’s Choice Award for the best school spirit window display. Voters may submit ballots at Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St., before 9:30 p.m. A winner will be crowned from the ballots, with prizes offered from downtown stores. Winners must be present or able to pick up prizes downtown. No prizes will be mailed.
Ballots are available at Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn, The Imagination Spot, Maple City Market, Fables Books, Rêverie Yarn, Décor & Gifts, Goshen Historical Society Museum and Boho Pretty.
Ignition Music Garage will also host the homecoming dance from 8-10 p.m., featuring hit songs from each decade, from 1950-2010. Alcohol will be for sale, and a photo booth will be on site.
Other First Fridays activities or promotions include:
• Free pumpkin decorating — Fables Bookshop, 215 S. Main St., 5-8 p.m. (while supplies last)
• Rulli’s and Maple Indian Cuisine food trucks — West Washington Street, 5-9 p.m.
• BOGO (buy one, get one) 50% Off Sale Friday and 20% off for teachers all week — Boho Pretty, 203 S. Main St., 5-9 p.m.
• Chili cook-off — Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 110 S. Fifth St., 5-7:30 p.m.
• 20% discount on drinks for school faculty and staff with school ID — The Electric Brew, 118 W. Washington St., 6-10 p.m.
• Faculty and school staff special with ID — The Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St., 5-9 p.m.
• Anne Hostetler book signing, 15% off used education books and up to 50% off workbooks/teacher resources — Fables Bookshop, 5-7 p.m.
• 10% off storewide for all Goshen College students, faculty and alumni — Found, 208 S. Main St., 5-9 p.m.
• 25% discount off client art with valid teaching credentials — ADEC Gaining Grounds, 114 E. Lincoln Ave., 5-9 p.m.
• Student dancing ($5) — GoDance Studio, 113 E. Lincoln Ave., 5-9 p.m.
• Hammered dulcimer performance by Ted Yoder — Goshen City Church of the Brethren, 203 N. Fifth St., 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• BOGO 25% off and 20% off for all teachers Thursday–Saturday — I M SHE, 108 W. Washington St., 5-9 p.m.
• Performance by Goshen College ensemble Lavender Jazz (free) — Ignition Music Garage, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Sports pennant coloring and all-day 10% for teachers and school staff with valid credentials — The Imagination Spot, 108 E. Washington St., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Performance by HiFi2WiFi — Kelly Jae’s Cafe, 133 S. Main St., 5-9 p.m.
• Year-round 10% discount for teachers purchasing for their classroom — Mimsy Toys, 123 S. Main St., 5-9 p.m.
• Meal of chili, slaw, cinnamon rolls, water and coffee (suggested $9 donation) — The Window, 223 S. Main St., 4:30-7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.cityonthego.org.
