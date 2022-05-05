May 5
Youmee Kim
7 p.m.
Ruthmere Museum Game Room
302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
Ruthmere’s second installment of its new Spring Concert Series will feature pianist Youmee Kim.
An active performer, Kim has appeared in more than 130 recitals, concert series, festivals, conferences and masterclasses in South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, China, Canada, Serbia and across the United States. A specialist in American contemporary piano music, she is frequently invited to premiere new pieces, and recently was invited to perform Perino’s Piano Sonata II at New York University.
Tickets for Ruthmere’s Spring Concerts are available online at www.Ruthmere.org/Spring-Concert-Series or by calling 574-264-0330. Per the performer’s request, face masks should be worn at this concert.
May 6
8 - 10:30 p.m.
Los Ortega
Goshen Theater
216 S. Main St.
Local regional Mexican band Los Ortega will perform at the Goshen Theater on Friday night.
Rafael Chavez y Moreno will kick the night off starting at 8 p.m. on the Mainstage of Miller Auditorium. At 8:30 p.m., Los Ortega will take the stage.
General admission is $15. Tickets are available online at www.goshentheater.com/events or at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/goshentheater/6557/event/1270795.
May 6-8
"The SpongeBob Musical"
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart
Premier Arts announced its official cast list of "The SpongeBob Musical" sponsored by Flexco. The show will take The Lerner Theatre stage May 6-8. In addition, Premier Arts will present "The SpongeBob Musical" with an all-youth cast at 3 p.m. May 7.
"The SpongeBob Musical" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. May 6, 3 p.m. May 7 (all-youth cast), 7:30 p.m. May 7, and 3 p.m. May 8.
Tickets range from $12 to $25. For tickets and details, visit www.premierarts.org.
May 7
Taste of Nappanee and Spring Artisans Market
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The Barns at Nappanee
1600 W. Market St.
Experience several restaurants and businesses that make Nappanee their home at the third annual Taste of Nappanee and Spring Artisans Market.
People can enjoy samples of food from many of the city's eateries, bakeries and more. In addition, more than 60 local artisans will have booths set up to share and sell their handcrafted items.
Admission is free.
To become a food or Nappanee business vendor, call 574-333-6201
May 7
The Martins
6 p.m.
Northside Baptist Church
53198 C. R. 9, Elkhart
The smooth, rich sounds of multi-Dove Award winning and multi-Grammy nominated trio the Martins will be featured in Elkhart at Northside Baptist Church.
Join The Martins as they share their trademark harmonies.
Complete information is available by calling 574-264-6713 or visiting www.martinsonline.com.
May 8
Tours
1, 2, and 3 p.m.
Free admission for moms
Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House
302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart
In celebration of Mother’s Day, Ruthmere will be offering free tours for moms on Sunday, May 8. Guided tours of both Ruthmere and the Havilah Beardsley House will take place at their regular Sunday times at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.
Group tour size is a maximum of eight visitors per group, plus the docent tour guide during normal hours of operation. This is 80% normal capacity. Face coverings are optional, based on individual choice. Guests must arrive at least 10 minutes before their tour time to keep their tour reservation. Call 574-264-0330 to make a reservation.
May 8
No Name Quartet with special guest Michael Booth
6 p.m.
Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church
1200 Kings Hwy.
The No Name Quartet featuring special guest Michael Booth will hold a Mother’s Day Concert at Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 8.
Michael Booth, of the Christian musical trio the Booth Brothers, will be the special guest. This will be Booth's only solo appearance in Indiana this year.
Tickets for the concert are available at iTickets.com. Tickets are free, but seats must be reserved.
Doors open for general admission seating at 5:15 p.m. For additional information, call Wende Roberts at 574-457-6875 or email at nlgospelpromotions@gmail.com.
May 9-12
Michiana Jewish Film Festival
DeBartolo Performing Arts Center
100 Performing Arts Center, Notre Dame
The 12th annual Michiana Jewish Film Festival will return in person to DeBartolo Performing Arts Center May 9-12. The festival continues to open its doors to the general public with this year’s lineup including some of the most prestigious Jewish-themed cinema from around the globe.
Tickets are available for purchase online now at TheJewishFed.org/FilmFest. Michiana Jewish Film Festival is also offering a virtual viewing option from May 15–19. See the full lineup of virtual films and purchase tickets at TheJewishFed.org/FilmFest.
May 13-15, 20-22
"Arsenic and Old Lace"
Bristol Opera House
210 E. Vistula St., Bristol
“Arsenic and Old Lace” centers around two Brooklyn spinsters, Martha and Abby Brewster, who run a Brooklyn rooming house where they take pity on the lonely gentlemen who come looking for a room, and put them out of their miseries with glasses of poisoned elderberry wine, according to information provided by ECT.
Their nephew Mortimer is a drama critic who discovers their activity by accident, the release reads. Mortimer’s harmless brother Teddy believes he’s Teddy Roosevelt as he buries his aunts’ guests in the basement. When their homicidal brother Jonathan arrives with his own dead body, and a doofus cop by the name of O’Hara who dreams of being a playwright, tries to sell his bad play to Mortimer, it becomes obvious that just about everyone in the Brewster house is off their rocker.
It is a period piece set in the early 1940s. The movie, starring Cary Grant, is largely faithful to the play, although there are some significant changes, in particular to the ending. For more information, call Elkhart Civic Theatre at 574-848-5853.
May 13-15, 20-22
"The Lonesome West"
South Bend Civic Theatre
403 N. Main St.
South Bend Civic Theatre presents “The Lonesome West” from May 13-22.
Two brothers plus one inheritance equals lots of misbehaving. In this dark Irish comedy written by the Academy Award-winning writer/director Martin McDonagh, two brothers in rural Ireland squabble over the inheritance left by their recently deceased father, a synopsis of the production reads. Also, there’s a rumor in town that one of them may have murdered the father over a haircut-related insult. The local parish priest and a young girl from the community, also their bootleg whiskey supplier, attempt to keep the brothers from quarreling with hilarious results.
This fully staged production will be presented along with several staged readings of McDonagh’s connected plays.
“The Lonesome West” will be performed at the Warner Studio at South Bend Civic Theatre, 403 N. Main St., South Bend. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. May 13, 14, 20, and 21 and early shows at 2 p.m. May 15 and 22. Tickets can be purchased for $27-$32 through the South Bend Civic Theatre at https://sbct.org/.
May 14
The Redeemed Quartet
6:30 p.m.
Millersburg Elementary-Middle School
203 E. Main St., Millersburg
The Redeemed Quartet is made up of two sets of brothers who have been singing together since 2014. Songs include hymns and gospel classics, as well as their own compositions. The Redeemed Quartet has a large internet following with their music videos on YouTube.
Admission is free, but an offering will be taken to benefit Kids 4 Christ, an outreach of the Clinton Benton Jackson Christian Education Association. Their purpose is to share the love of God through providing non-denominational Bible classes for all students at Millersburg, Benton and New Paris elementaries whose parents permit attendance. These released-time classes follow the guidelines of Indiana Code 20-33-2-19, according to information provided by the group. Bible classes have been provided to schools in the Millersburg community in one form or another since 1929, the information reads. Currently there are three teachers and many volunteers involved in the program. Classes are always provided without charge.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Light concessions and CDs of the quartet will be available.
May 14
Miss Oliver’s Tea at The History Museum
Noon to 2 p.m.
The History Museum
808 W. Washington St., South Bend
In celebration of the 125th anniversary of Copshaholm, The History Museum is holding a special tea on Saturday afternoon.
At “Miss Oliver’s Tea,” guests will be seated at round tables of eight in the Leighton Gallery, decorated with themes reminiscent of the elegant teas hosted by Anna, Gertrude, and Catherine Oliver in Copshaholm in the early 1900s.
This one-of-a-kind experience offers a menu of classic teas as well as savories and sweets catered by the Oliver Inn Bed and Breakfast. The tea is followed by a private tour of the first floor of the Oliver Mansion, where actors portraying Gertrude and Catherine will greet guests. Tea participants are also invited to stroll the Historic Oliver Gardens.
Reservations are required by May 10. Tickets are $30/ for adults; $25 for members; $15 for youth 6-17; and $5 for children 5 and younger and can be purchased online at historymuseumSB.org or by calling 574-235-9664.
For information, visit www.historymuseumSB.org.
May 15 and 16
Auditions for "Into the Woods"
7 p.m.
Bristol Opera House
210 E. Vistula St.
Auditions for Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of the classic Stephen Sondheim musical "Into the Woods" will be held at 7 p.m. May 15 and May 16 at Elkhart Civic Theatre in Bristol. The production will be directed by Brock Butler with music director Roy Bronkema and assistant director/choreographer Callie Lorenz. The production will be performed July 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30 at the Bristol Opera House.
Those who audition should provide a complete list of schedule conflicts for May 17- July 30.
May 15
“Spaces” world premiere
3 p.m.
Manchester University Cordier Auditorium
604 E. College Ave., North Manchester
The concertino for viola, “Spaces,” with chamber orchestra and harp was written by Manchester Symphony Orchestra Conductor Debra Lynn for symphony guest artist Derek Reeves, violist. Each of the five movements is musical storytelling that evokes a particular space: a green room just off stage; a baseball stadium; a sanctuary; bird songs in an aviary; and an Irish pub.
The symphony concert is 3 p.m. in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus. It also features "La jolie fille de Perth" by Georges Bizet, "Die Hebrides Overture" by Felix Mendelssohn and "Knightsbridge March" by Eric Coates.
Tickets are $15. Admission is free for those 18 and younger, and Manchester University students and employees. Tickets are available at www.manchestersymphonyorchestra.org. They can also be purchased at the door.
May 22
Gordon Lightfoot
8 p.m.
Furth Center at Trine University
500 W. Maumee St., Angola
The legendary folk singer Gordon Lightfoot was originally supposed to appear at the Furth Center at Trine University in 2019, but was forced to postpone the appearance until 2020 due to injury. Due to COVID and yet another injury, Lightfoot was unable to return to Trine until this year.
His song catalog includes such classics as “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “(That’s What You Get) For Lovin’ Me,” “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald,” “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” “Ribbon Of Darkness,” “Beautiful,” “Song For A Winter’s Night” and “Rainy Day People,” to name a few. Lightfoot has recorded 20 albums and has five Grammy nominations. His songs have been aired regularly for more than 50 years, earning him Radio Singles Chart Positions in North America achieved by few others.
Remaining tickets are available for $45 to $70 at trineutickets.universitytickets.com. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. on the Ryan Concert Hall stage, with doors to the Furth Center opening one hour prior. For more information on concerts and other events at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth.
May 28
Rick Springfield
9 p.m.
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo
Rick Springfield is the creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” and “Don’t Talk to Strangers.” Ticket prices for the show range from $59 to $79, plus applicable fees. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets at www.fourwindscasino.com.
June 7
Carrie Newcomer
6-9 p.m.
Wellfield Botanic Gardens
1011 N. Main St., Elkhart
Elkhart Civic Theatre is bringing singer-songwriter Carrie Newcomer to the Wellfield Botanic Gardens. Newcomer has come a long way since her childhood in Elkhart. The recording artist, poet, author and educator has been described as a “prairie mystic” by the Boston Globe and one who “asks all the right questions” by Rolling Stone Magazine.
Newcomer's first musical, "Betty's Diner: The Musical," was produced in 2015 by her alma mater, Purdue University. As an undergrad, she also attended Ball State University and Goshen College, which awarded Carrie an honorary degree in Music for Social Change. In 2019, she received The Shalem Institutesʼs Contemplative Voices Award.
Tickets are $27 per person. Seating under the tent is limited. Lawn seating is "Bring Your Own Chair" Purchase tickets online at elkhartcivictheatre.org/ or call 574-848-4116.
June 16
Truth in Jazz Big Band
7 – 8 p.m.
Wellfield Botanic Garden
1011 N. Main St., Elkhart
In partnership with the Elkhart Jazz Festival, Wellfield Botanic Garden starts their Groovin’ in the Garden series with the David Hilliker Quartet at 7 p.m., followed by Chicago-based Rica Obsesion until 10 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Wellfield Botanic Garden website: https://wellfieldgardens.org or at the gate. Admission is also included with proof of purchase to the Elkhart Jazz Festival.
June 16-19
Elkhart Jazz Festival
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart.
The weekend long festival begins with the Truth in Jazz concert on Thursday night.
On Friday, June 17, the Lerner Theatre will welcome Gunhild Carling and the Queen’s Cartoonists. Tickets for this concert are sold separately on the Friday Day Pass. The Andy Brown Trio, Couch, Jazmin Ghent, Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, Nia Quintet and more will also perform throughout the day.
On Saturday, June 18, Elkhart Jazz Festival welcomes Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers headlining the Lerner Theatre stage. Tickets for this concert are sold separately on the Saturday Day Pass. Other artists performing Saturday include regulars like Dave Bennett, Kris Brownlee, and Paul Decker. Local high school jazz students will perform in the morning.
On Sunday, there will be a concert by the U.S. Air Force Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble in the Lerner Theatre at 3 p.m. Starting at 11 a.m., the Yellow Creek Jazz Project, Christopher Lucas Wilson Trio, and the Notre Dame Faculty Jazz Trio among others will perform throughout the day. River Oaks Community Church will be on the main outdoor stage at Central Green at 10:30 a.m.
Tickets begin at $15. To learn more, to see the complete musician line-up and schedule, and to purchase ticket passes, go online to www.elkhartjazzfestival.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the Lerner Theatre Box Office. For ticket information, contact the Lerner box office at 574-293-4469 For festival information, contact Elkhart Festivals Inc at 574-218-6477
June 24
The Hodgetwins
7:30 p.m.
Lerner Theatre
410 S. Main St., Elkhart.
Also known as the Conservative Twins, the Hodgetwins are an American stand-up comedy and conservative political commentary duo consisting of twins Kevin Hodge and Keith Hodge. The twins started out as YouTubers, but in 2016 branched out to live stand-up comedy shows as well.
Tickets for their concert at the Lerner Theatre are $45 to $60 each.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Lerner Theatre box office at 574-293-4469.
July 9
An evening with Nelly
9 p.m.
Four Winds New Buffalo Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson. Rd., New Buffalo
Nelly will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center 9 a.m. July 9.
Ticket prices for the show start at $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets, according to a news release.
“In 2000, Nelly put St. Louis on the map,” the release stated. “At the time, hip-hop was just barreling out of the 1990s, when gangsta rap and the Shiny Suit era largely held the spotlight and gradually introduced rap music to a broader audience. The East and West coasts steered the sound and aesthetic of hip-hop as it gained footing in the pop world, staking territory in an industry that had largely favored pop and rock in the decades prior. But with the release of Country Grammar, his blockbuster debut album, Nelly rewrote the rules of what a rap star could be.”
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment/event-center/. More information on Nelly can be found at www.nelly.net.
July 8-16
53rd annual Three Rivers Festival
Headwaters Park
333 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne
The weekend schedule will feature a variety of artists and activities.
One Friday, July 8, Hillbilly Casino of Nashville will take the stage. With Fort Wayne front-man Nic Roulette, they combine the American blues with hardwood Honky Tonk, Rock N’ Roll, Rockabilly, and topped it off with a healthy DIY Punk Rock attitude and work ethic. On Saturday, July 9, national recording artist and "The Voice"judge CeeLo Green takes the stage with local favorite Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra & Los Galaxy.
On Sunday, July 10, a showcase will features talented musicians throughout the region. Local house band School of Rock! Will also perform. Stay tuned for more information as to how to be selected to participate.
Monday, July 11, is the much-anticipated return of the Three Rivers Festival’s Waiter & Waitress Contest, featuring the best and fastest servers in Fort Wayne. The Three Rivers Festival Drag Show will also return to this year’s programming.
Brand new this year will be Beer, Bands, & Bingo, featuring The Why Store & Swimming into View, on Tuesday, July 12. Then on July 13, the bed race returns to the festival, as well as trivia night, and on Thursday, R&B Superstar singer-songwriter, actor and dancer Ginuwine will be on the main stage, along with Music Lovers Lounge & Fatima Washington.
On Friday, July 15, rock 'n' roll phenomenon Quiet Riot will be rocking the stage with Cougar Hunter. Saturday, Here Come The Mummies rounds out the weekend long festival with an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5000 year-old Egyptian Mummies with a one-track mind. Featuring performances by The Sweetwater All Stars and U.R.B.
Tickets are available at threeriversfestival.org & day-of in Headwaters Park East. All ticketing will be done through eTix.
July 16
Leann Rimes
9 p.m.
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo, Mich.
Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and author LeAnn Rimes announced her upcoming tour, "‘The Story … So Far," in support of her 25th music anniversary and forthcoming album, "God’s Work."
"The Story ... So Far" will tell the story of Rimes’ impressive career over the past 25 years and will give a glimpse into her new music. To mark this moment and celebrate LeAnn’s milestones along the way, the tour’s setlist will feature a mix of her greatest hits, as well as new, unreleased music from her forthcoming album, god’s work, expected later this year.
Four Winds Casinos ticket prices for the show range from $65 to $85, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo. To stay up-to-date on LeAnn’s upcoming projects, please visit https://leannrimes.com/
July 22
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
9 p.m.
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo, Mich.
Pat Benatar is a four-time Grammy winner and classically trained mezzo-soprano. During the 1980s, Benatar had two RIAA-certified Multi-Platinum albums, five RIAA-certified Platinum albums, three RIAA-certified Gold albums and 19 Top 40 singles, including the Top 10 hits, "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "Love Is a Battlefield," "We Belong," and "Invincible.”
Neil "Spyder“ James Giraldo, has been a professional musician, producer, arranger and songwriter for over four decades now, changing the face of the pop charts throughout the 1980s with his collaborator, muse and wife, Pat Benatar. More than just an explosive steel bending guitar player, Giraldo’s 100 arrangements include collaborations with Benatar, John Waite, Rick Springfield, Kenny Loggins, Steve Forbert, The Del Lords, Beth Hart and countless others innovative vision helped him create the signature Benatar sound, from its inception. His impressive
More information on Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo can be found at www.benatargiraldo.com.
Four Winds Casinos ticket prices for the show can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo
July 30
ARTS in the Street
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Michigan Street, downtown Plymouth
Artists, artisans, creatives, food vendors, and nonprofits, are invited to join the Heartland Artists Gallery for their eighth annual ARTS in the Street festival. Applications for vendors are due July 1.
Any questions can be directed to Anna at heartlandartistsgallery@gmail.com or by calling 574-316-0264 To register as a vendor, visit https://heartlandartgallery.com.
Aug. 12
Happy Together tour
9 p.m.
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo, Mich.
This year marks the 13th year of the highly successful, hit-filled summer package, The “Happy Together” Tour. The touring sensation that has crisscrossed the nation delighting audiences for over a decade returns this summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s —– an undeniable 61 Billboard Top 40 smashes. The tour is once again joined by The Turtles, who also act as musical hosts for the evening. Along with The Turtles will be Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.
The tour has played more than 50 plus shows a year and 2022 will be no exception. More information on the Happy Together Tour is available at https://theturtles.com/tour. Ticket prices for the show range from $60 to $85, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
Sept. 15
Jimmie Allen and Neon Union
7 p.m.
Allegan County Fair
50 Douglas St, Allegan, Mich.
The Allegan County Fair announced that Jimmie Allen with a surprise special guest, and Neon Union on Sept. 15.
This year’s 170th Allegan County Fair will run from Sept. 9–17. Tickets are on sale now. For purchase, visit www.allegancountyfair.com, call 888- 673-6501, or visit the fair office.
Purchase by Aug. 15 and fair admission is included, but not parking.
Sept. 16
Dionne Warwick
9 p.m.
Four Winds’ Silver Creek Event Center
11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo, Mich.
Dionne Warwick is a six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend who has earned more than 75 charted hit songs including “Don’t Make Me Over,” Walk on By,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?, “Heartbreaker,” and “Déjà Vu.”
Among numerous awards, Warwick most recently was the recipient of the coveted and prestigious 2017 Marian Anderson Award for her career accomplishments and philanthropy. She was honored in a 2018 PBS Television Special, “Then Came You,” was named 2019 Ambassador to the Smithsonian Institute’s Year in Music and is a 2019 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.
More information on Dionne Warwick can be found at https://www.officialdionnewarwick.com/.
Oct. 1
Gatlin Brothers
8 p.m.
Trine University’s T. Furth Center
500 W. Maumee St., Angola
The Gatlin Brothers are Grammy award-winners wwith songs such as "Broken Lady,” and "All the Gold In California.” The brothers have accumulated seven No. 1 singles, 32 Top 40 records, more than 20 studio albums and five BMI "Million-Air" Awards.
During 2020, The Gatlin Brothers celebrated their 65th anniversary in the music industry. They have entertained audiences in venues and stages all over the world, from the Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall. They have also performed for the Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Oprah, Hee Haw, The Love Boat, The Midnight Special with Wolfman Jack, The Merv Griffin Show, Solid Gold, Barbara Mandrell Show and their own variety special on the ABC network.
Tickets, ranging from $45-$55, are already on sale at trineutickets.universitytickets.com. For more information on this and other events at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine
