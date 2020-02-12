Truck, tractor pull and farm show will return at MEC
SHIPSHEWANA — The second annual NTPA Shipshewana Spring Nationals Indoor Truck and Tractor Pull and Michiana Farm Show will take place March 20-21 at the Michiana Event Center, 455 E. Farver St.
Expanded to three sessions and seven competing divisions plus Exhibition Super Semis, the 2020 event will build on the inaugural edition, which converted the MEC's Trade Show Building into a regulation-length arena.
NTPA Shipshewana Spring Nationals II will be conducted at 6 p.m. March 20 (session one) and at noon (session two) and 6 p.m. (session three) March 21. According to a release, each show will feature a slightly different slate of invitation-only classes from among the following NTPA Championship Pulling divisions: Super Farm Tractors (sessions one and two); Light Super Stock and Limited Pro Stock Tractors, Exhibition Super Semis and Modified Minis (each in sessions one and three); Hot Farm Tractors and Two-Wheel-Drive Trucks (each in session two only); and Pro Stock Diesel 4x4 Trucks (sessions two and three).
Discounted pre-event tickets for the NTPA Shipshewana Spring Nationals and Michiana Farm Show are on sale at the MEC's box office, which can be reached by phone at 260-768-4990; at the checkout register of O'Reilly Auto Parts outlets nationwide; and online at shopntpa.com/tickets.
Admission prices for adults (ages 11 and older) are: session one or two, $25 bleacher and $30 VIP trackside; session three, $30 bleacher and $35 VIP trackside; weekend pass (all three sessions), $65 bleacher and $80 VIP trackside. The admission price for children ages 4 through 10 is $15 per session (bleacher or trackside), with children 3 and younger admitted free. Day-of-show adult ticket prices will increase.
For more information about the MEC, visit the facility's website, michianaevents.com, or contact the main office at 260-768-3300.
Elkhart Civic Theatre to stage 'First Date'
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will stage a production of "First Date" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-22, 28-29 and March 6-7 and 3 p.m. March 1 at Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St.
According to release, “Casey and Aaron, two 30-ish New York City singles who seemingly have nothing in common, have been set up on a blind date. Further complicated by the influences of their friends and family and the impact of social media, the first date of this conservative Jewish banker and funky shiksa artist seems to be doomed. But with the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter, Casey and Aaron might make a connection after all. With a contemporary rock score, ‘First Date’ gleefully pokes fun at the mishaps and mistakes of blind dates — and gives hope that they could provide that one perfect moment.”
Tickets cost $21 for adults, $19 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, visit the venue box office, elkhartcivictheatre.org or call 574-848-4116.
Musical cabaret at Goshen College
GOSHEN — Goshen College will present "A Musical Cabaret of Love and Light" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the school's Umble Center, 1700 S. Main St. The school's music and theater departments will celebrate Broadway and classic operatic works with a fully staged series of scenes.
Tickets cost $5. To purchase tickets, visit the venue box office, goshen.edu or call 574-535-7361.
Valentine's Day dance at The Elephant Bar
GOSHEN — The Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St., will host the Love It or Shove It Valentine's Day Dance beginning at 9:30 p.m. Friday. DJ Graceland will perform from 9:30-11:30 p.m. Admission is free to the 21-and-older event. A chocolate cherry old fashioned drink special will be offered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.