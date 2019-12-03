The Local to host Goshen violinists
GOSHEN — The Local Co. 132, 132 S. Main St., will host "Hometown Holiday: An Evening of Violin" from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday.
Goshen vocalist and violinist Renée Adkins was recently invited to perform alongside six-time Grammy winner Dionne Warwick at the singer’s New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas. For her Goshen concert, Adkins will be joined by Goshen violinist Jesse Stoltzfus for an evening of music, with donations to benefit Adkins’ trip.
Although admission is free, donations are encouraged.
Community orchestra will lead 'Messiah' sing-a-long
GOSHEN — Maple City Community Orchestra will present a sing-a-long of George Frideric Handel's "Messiah" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in Goshen College Music Center's Sauder Concert Hall, 1700 S. Main St.
To be backed by the orchestra and supported by the St. Joseph Valley Camerata, the public is invited to join the chorus. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The concert is free and family-friendly.
Tree lighting, carols, more at Goshen First Fridays
GOSHEN — Goshen will begin to look a lot like Christmas come Friday. From 5-9 p.m., in a celebration similar to that of previous years, local shops and restaurants will showcase their best holiday window displays and sales, the community will converge near the Goshen Theater to sing carols, and Mayor Jeremy Stutsman will lead a tree-lighting ceremony in the center of downtown.
Participation is free. For more information, including a list of participating establishments, visit cityonthego.org.
Premier Arts to stage 'Meet Me in St. Louis' at Lerner
ELKHART — Local theater group Premier Arts will stage its production of "Meet Me in St. Louis" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14 and 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St.
According to Premier Arts’ website, “The Smiths are a humble middle-class family comprised of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, their four daughters Rose, Esther, Agnes and Tootie and their son Lon. With the addition of romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings and jovial pranks, this musical is filled with nonstop entertainment featuring memorable musical numbers such as “The Boy Next Door,” “A Day In New York” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
Tickets cost $21 for adults, $18 for seniors and students, $12 for children. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit the venue's box office, thelerner.com or call 574-293-4469.
The Open Fifths, Ted Yoder to perform two shows
GOSHEN — Men's choral group The Open Fifths and hammered dulcimerist Ted Yoder will perform part of a “holiday extravaganza” from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Assembly Mennonite Church, 727 York St.
Both acts will also perform from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Anabaptist Biblical Seminary, 3003 Benham Ave., Elkhart.
Online early-bird tickets for both shows cost $15 for adults, $10 for seniors (65+) and students. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.co.uk. Door admission costs $18 for adults, $12 for seniors and students.
Elkhart Civic Theatre will present 'A Christmas Carol — A Live Radio Play'
BRISTOL — The Charles Dickens tale “A Christmas Carol” will come to life onstage in the style of a live 1940s radio broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St. Presented by Elkhart Civic Theatre, the production will be complete with commercials, sound effects and musical underscoring.
Tickets cost $21 for adults, $19 for seniors and $12 for children. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit the venue's box office, elkhartcivictheatre.org or call 574-848-4116.
