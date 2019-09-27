Prosecutor, Elkhart Art League team for ‘Shout It Art!’
ELKHART — The third annual “Shout It Art!” will kick-off National Domestic Violence Awareness month with an unveiling of the free monthlong exhibit from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 6 at Elkhart Art League, 131-1B Tyler St.
It is an exhibition expressing areas associated with abuse and empowerment, including domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, bias, discrimination, power and control.
Featured artists will be Rebel Noire, poet and musician; Kathleen Bowers, dancer, artist. Other artists include Jake Webster, Fred Story, Kortney Malone, Lori Caskey-Sigety, Dorothy Jean Carter, Groshonda MacDonald, Kelsey Farver, De Bryant, Sara Nidiffer, Kandy Grady, Amy Hess Bechtel, Josh Cooper, Marcy Rowe Mitchell and Amorena Ruffolo. There will also be art from victims and agencies and people working in human services.
In connection with “Shout It Art!”, the unveiling of “Transmutation,” a survivor and artist creation using dance and movement while painting canvas, will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday at at the Elkhart Art League. There will also be a live presentation of collaborative dance and canvas painting during October’s Elkhart Art Walk at 6 p.m Oct. 9 at Civic Plaza in the 300 block of South Main Street.
Art for “Shout it Art!” can be dropped off at Elkhart Art League. All mediums are welcome. Those with questions should contact Beth at 574-296-1791, Shelley at 574-296-1837 or Karin at 574-350-7970.
Ceramic miniaturist to exhibit during one-day show
GOSHEN — Ceramic miniaturist Jane Graber will have a one-day show from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Oct. 5 at Found, 208 S. Main St. She will be joined for the one-day exhibition by her niece, ceramic miniaturist Maddie Gerig Shelly.
A 1975 graduate of Goshen College’s Art Department, Graber has been making miniature pottery for nearly 40 years and has a following from around the world. Graber’s collectors will fly and drive in from around the country and as far away as England for the exhibition, according to a release.
At the Oct. 5 show, Graber will feature her traditional miniature reproductions of 18th- and 19th-century stoneware, sgraffito redware, Moravian ware, Christmas plates and other specialty pots, as well as miniature furniture made by her father, Ronald Graber of Goshen, and other miniature items made by her artist friends. Complementing Graber’s colonial-era and early American 1-inch-scale works, Gerig Shelly crafts midcentury-modern-inspired miniature pots and paintings. She received her bachelor’s degree from Goshen College in 2017 and has received numerous awards and grants for her work, including a Maple Scholars Grant for designing and building her own miniature pottery wheel.
The Steel Wheels, Miss Tess double bill at Ignition
GOSHEN — Virginia-based acoustic roots music collective The Steel Wheels will perform behind its 2019 release “Over the Trees” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St. Roots guitarist-vocalist Miss Tess will support. General admission tickets cost $25 and can be purchased by visiting ignitionmusic.net, the venue or by calling 574-971-8282.
Other upcoming Ignition concerts include Lenore Cult, Andor Flostorm, The Green Leaves, Gunhands McBuzzsaw and Forced Out (Oct. 11); The Bros. Landreth (Oct. 13); and The Main Squeeze (Oct. 26).
Anna p.s. to play Elephant Bar
GOSHEN — Singer-songwriter-guitarist Anna p.s. will perform from 9:30-11 p.m. Oct. 10 at The Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St. Admission is free. Anna p.s. is touring behind her latest release, the six-song “In The Void” EP. To learn more, visit annapsmusic.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.