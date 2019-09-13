Premier Arts to hold ‘Frozen Jr.’ auditions
ELKHART — Local theater group Premier Arts will hold auditions for its upcoming performance of “Frozen Jr.” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St. The production will be staged Nov. 23 at the Lerner.
Prospective cast members should plan to attend one of the two auditions, enter through the Premier Arts doors on Franklin Street near the loading dock and follow the yellow line to the rehearsal hall. All audition material will be taught on site; there is no need to prepare anything. Prospective cast members should bring a list of schedule conflicts between the audition date and the final performance and be prepared to dance and sing.
Casting needs include: Young Anna, princess of Arendelle (at her youngest); Middle Anna, princess of Arendelle (a few years older); Anna, princess of Arendelle (grown); Young Elsa, princess of Arendelle (at her youngest); Middle Elsa, princess of Arendelle (a few years older); Elsa, princess of Arendelle (grown); King Agnarr, the warm-hearted ruler of Arendelle; Queen Iduna, queen of Arendelle; Pabbie, mystical leader of the Hidden Folk; Bulda, mystical leader of the Hidden Folk; Bishop, who officiates the Queen’s coronation; Kristoff, a hardworking ice harvester; Sven, a reindeer of few words; Hans, the ambitious prince of the Southern Isles; Weselton, a visiting duke who possesses a huge inferiority complex; Olaf, the magical snowman created by Anna and Elsa; Oaken, an exceedingly cheerful, wandering salesperson; and the ensemble, including townspeople, snow chorus, Hidden Folk, castle staff, housekeeper, butler, handmaiden, cook, steward, guards, summer chorus and Oaken’s family.
Nerd’s Night Out at Goshen library
GOSHEN — Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St., will host the recurring Nerd’s Night Out from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20. The event’s theme is “DC vs. Marvel Night,” with games, trivia, crafts, more, featuring comic book character.
The event is open to children in grades six through 12. Registration is recommended. To register, visit the circulation desk, email through library’s website at goshenpl.lib.in.us or call 574-533-9531. This event takes place after the library has closed to the public. A staff member will be at the front door from 6-6:20 p.m. to let teens in for the program.
GHS students to stage ‘Lend Me a Tenor’
GOSHEN — The Goshen High School Theatre Department will present its fall play, “Lend Me a Tenor,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 22 in the GHS auditorium, 401 Lincolnway E.
A Weekend at Art House will feature film, music, comedy, more
GOSHEN — Art House, 211 S. Main St., second floor, will host A Weekend at Art House Sept. 27-29. The three-day event will include the gallery opening (5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 27, with live painting at 7 p.m.), a music showcase (8:30 p.m. Sept. 27, $15 per person), a comedy showcase (11 p.m. Sept. 27, $10 per person), Minute to Win It family event (1 p.m. Sept. 28), a beer pong tournament (11 p.m. Sept. 28, $30 per team) and a regional film showcase (2 p.m. Sept. 29, $10 per person). Proceeds will benefit future Art House operations. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit gah.mobi.
