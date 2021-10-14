Upcoming at The Goshen Theater
OCTOBER
16 — D&D board game event in the Ballroom with Art House
22 — Free Movie: Hocus Pocus, 7 p.m.
30 — Rocky Horror Picture Show with Art House (ticketed), 9 p.m. and midnight
NOVEMBER
12 — Free Movie: Coco, 7 p.m.
14 — Miss Elkhart – Miss America Qualifier Competition (ticketed), 4 p.m.
19 — Free Movie: Frozen, 7 p.m.
21 — Goshen Community Chorale Concert, 7 p.m.
DECEMBER
10 — Free Movie: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 7 p.m.
11 — Free Movie: A Christmas Story, 7 p.m.
17 — Free Movie: Elf – 7 p.m.
For information or tickets, go online to goshentheater.org.
Two times to view ‘Rocky Horror’
GOSHEN — Art House and the Goshen Theater will screen the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. and midnight. Costumes are encouraged.
The cost is $10 per person.
According to information from The Goshen Theater’s website, “The Goshen Theater recently underwent a multi-million dollar renovation, and therefore we are not allowing toast throwing, squirt guns, toilet paper throwing, etc. Thank you for understanding!”
For more information or tickets, go online to goshentheater.org.
Ruthmere’s fall concert tonight
ELKHART — Ruthmere Museum’s annual fall concert series begins at 7 tonight, with Daniel Lin, winner of the 2021 Robert B. Beardsley Piano Prize, performing in the Ruthmere Game Room.
Taiwanese Canadian pianist Lin currently teaches piano at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion. Previously, he was a visiting faculty member at the University of Evansville. Lin holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Piano Performance and Literature from the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University Bloomington.
To make reservations, visit www.ruthmere.org or call Ruthmere at 574-264-0330, ext. 104. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.Ruthmere.org.
