Art House to exhibit work by year's final featured artist
GOSHEN — Art House, 211 S. Main St., second floor, will exhibit the work of Dorothy Jean Carter, the venue's final featured artist of the year, beginning with an opening reception Sept. 27.
From 5:30-8:30 p.m., attendees can view Carter's art, available for purchase and comprised of up-cycled and re-purposed materials, as well as a live painting demonstration on a human canvas. Also a poet and activist, Carter is a lover of bright, whimsical pieces, with a present passion for pen and ink. Admission to the reception is free.
Cirque Mechanics at Goshen College
GOSHEN — Hailed by Spectacle Magazine as “the greatest contribution to the American circus since Cirque du Soleil,” according to a release, Cirque Mechanics will present "42FT — A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in Goshen College's Sauder Concert Hall, 1700 S. Main St.
"The action in 42FT is full of theatricality with a modern sensibility, showcasing a galloping mechanical metal horse and a rotating tent frame for strongmen, acrobats and aerialists," the release states.
Tickets range in cost from $30-$40 and can be purchased by visiting gcmusiccenter.org, the venue's box office or by calling 574-535-7566.
Southgate Crossing offers fall corn maze, more
ELKHART — A bee-themed maze at Southgate Crossing, 27751 C.R. 26, celebrates the pollinators partly responsible for fall harvest, with remaining operation dates from Sept. 20-Nov. 2. This year’s maze attraction also includes a bee train, corn cannon, hay mountain, duck races and a children’s play area.
Attractions will be open from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 20, 27 and Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 21, 28 and Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26, 31 and Nov. 2; noon-6 p.m. Sept. 22, 29 and Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 1.
Admission costs $7, with children under 5 admitted for free. Groups of 10 or more will receive two free tickets for every 10 paid. Teachers and school employees will have free admission Sept. 22. First responders (police, fire, EMS and 911 communications employees) will have free admission Sept. 29. For more information, visit southgatecrossing.com or call 574-294-2040.
Free Lunchtime Live! concert will feature Julia James
ELKHART — Lunctime Live!, a recurring concert series, will feature local singer-songwriter-guitarist Julia James Sept. 25 at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St.
Combining originals and covers spanning pop, rock and country music, James will perform beginning at 11 a.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit thelerner.com.
'The new queen of bluegrass' to play Blue Gate
SHIPSHEWANA — Crowned "the new queen of bluegrass" by the Wall Street Journal, singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist Rhonda Vincent and the Rage will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Blue Gate Theatre, 175 N. Van Buren St.
According to a release, Vincent's music "incorporates savvy contemporary touches while drawing deeply from the authentic traditions of classic bluegrass, with a flawless band that can execute break-neck instrumentals to heart-wrenching ballads."
Tickets cost $49.95 for the performance and $67.95 for the show and dinner buffet. To purchase tickets, visit thebluegate.com, the venue box office or call 888-447-4725.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.