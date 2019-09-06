Neighborhood Watch variety show returns
GOSHEN — Art House, 211 S. Main St., Floor 2, will host its next installment of the variety show, Neighborhood Watch, at 8 p.m. Sept. 20. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. This month’s headliner is Mike Boo. Expect music, comedy, staged readings, poetry, drama and weird.
Tickets cost $10. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit gah.mobi. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Downtown Soul to serve up third installment
ELKHART — The recurring Downtown Soul Art and Music Series rolls on from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Five Star Dive Bar, 526 S. Main St. The third 2019 installment will feature St. Louis-born emcee and singer-songwriter Aja Krys and multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and producer Micki Miller of South Bend. DJ Nikki Nyce will perform throughout the evening.
Art by Brock Vincent Rodman will be on display. Sponsored by Centier Bank, a money tree giveaway will also take place.
Admission costs $8. For more information, visit facebook.com/downtownsoulelkhart/.
Award-winning mandolinist to play Riviera
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Award-winning mandolinist Andrew Collins and his namesake trio will perform at 9 p.m. Sept. 21 at The Riviera Theatre, 50 N. Main St.
Collins is a five-time JUNO Awards nominee (Canada’s Grammy Awards equivalent) and a seven-time Canadian Folk Music Award-winning performer. The trio is touring behind its double album “Tongue & Groove,” featuring 11 vocal tracks and 11 instrumentals.
Tickets cost $10 in advance, $15 the day of the show. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the venue box office, trriviera.com or call 269-278-8068.
GC exhibit features historic Anabaptist costume prints
GOSHEN — An exhibit featuring works from the Paul and Jean Kraybill Collection is on display in Goshen College’s Good Library Art Gallery through Nov. 17, with a reception from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
The core of the exhibit is a large collection of antique colored engravings that depict Anabaptists in Switzerland, Alsace and the Palatinate from circa 1700 to 1900. The prints were collected in Europe by Paul and Jean Kraybill and given to the Mennonite Historical Library in 2018. Smaller examples of Dutch and Russian Mennonite costumes, a few actual costumes and other contextual objects will also be on display.
Special tribute will be paid to Jean Kraybill, the donor, and to Melvin Gingerich for his research and book, “Mennonite Attire through Four Centuries.”
The colored engravings of costumes have been exhibited in Strasbourg, France; Mennonite World Conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Eastern Mennonite University in Virginia.
The reception is free and open to the public.
