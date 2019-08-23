Nappanee Apple Festival returns for 44th year
NAPPANEE — The 44th annual Nappanee Apple Festival, scheduled for Sept. 19-22 in downtown Nappanee, is home to Indiana’s largest baked apple pie. More than 800 slices of pie are served visitors. The festival showcases two stages of entertainment, more than 150 exhibitors, carnival rides, a parade with a military aircraft fly-over, Miss Apple Blossom scholarship pageant, cornhole tournament, 5K road run, apple baking contest, garden tractor pull, kids and adult pedal pull contests, wings and wheels show at airport, apple-peeling and pie-eating contests and many more activities throughout the event.
Admission is free. For more information, visit www.nappaneeapplefestival.org.
Elkhart County Symphony nears 2019-2020 season opener
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Symphony is nearing the beginning of its 2019-2020 season, named “Out of This World.”
A pops concert will take place at 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at Wellfield Botanic Gardens, 1011 N. Main St. The repertoire will include music from “Wonder Woman” and the “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars,” and James Bond film series, among classic selections. The venue will open at 2:20 p.m., with food and drink available for purchase.
Other upcoming performances include “Your Family, Our Family” Nov. 3, “Celebrating Music in Our Schools” Jan. 26, “The Three B’s” (Bach, Beethoven and Brahms) March 15 and “Out of This World” May 16, all at Elkhart’s Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St.
Season subscription tickets are on sale now and are available at reduced pricing until Sept. 7. Season tickets offer a savings of more than 20 percent off the price of individually purchased tickets. Order tickets online at www.thelerner.com or by contacting the Lerner Theatre Box Office at 574-293-4469. For more information, visit www.elkhartsymphony.org.
Middlebury Fall Festival to feature multiple events
MIDDLEBURY — The 18th annual Middlebury Fall Festival, to take place Sept. 13-14 throughout downtown Middlebury, will include fireworks at dusk Sept. 13, local crafters and artisans, homemade foods, an antique tractor display, Farmers Market items, a cornhole tournament Saturday, a sausage and gravy breakfast Saturday at the fire station, live entertainment and a smoked pork chop dinner Friday at the fire station, among other events.
Admission is free. For more information, visit www.middleburyfestivals.com.
Food, culture, contests slated for Salsa Festival
GOSHEN — The fourth annual Salsa Festival will take from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 14 at Goshen Farmers Market, 212 W. Washington St. The event incorporates food, culture and contests, including Mexican folk dancers (9-10 a.m.), vendors, an appearance by the Better World Books bus, a salsa contest (noon), Mexican bingo and free children’s crafts.
Admission is free. For more information, www.facebook.com/GoshenFM.
Country-music vocalist Lorrie Morgan will headline Lerner
ELKHART — Platinum-selling country-music vocalist Lorrie Morgan will perform at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., beginning at 8 p.m. Sept. 14. Tickets range in cost from $29.95-$49.95, plus fees. Other upcoming Lerner events include “The Navigator” screening (Sept. 19) and Lunchtime Live! feat. Julia James (Sept. 25).
To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.thelerner.com.
New Orleans musician Esther Rose at Elephant Bar
GOSHEN — New Orleans-based singer-songwriter-guitarist Esther Rose will bring her roots-folk repertoire to Elephant Bar, 277 S. Main St., with music beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 15. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theElephantBar.
Recover Mishawaka Fest aims to educate, fight addiction
MISHAWAKA — The inaugural Recover Michiana Fest is a grassroots event aimed at fighting addiction, scheduled to take place from noon-4 p.m. Sept. 15 at Battell Park, 301 W. Mishawaka Ave. Musical acts include Memphis Underground, D.J. Nino, B-Rain, Joe Nester, Brittany Lee Moffitt and REMONE. Educational speakers will be on hand to discuss the elements of addiction, with recovery resources and vendors on site. There will also be a space to memorialize lost loved ones and those in recovery. The event if family-friendly, with a children’s area and activities planned. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Nick Willard Live Again Foundation.
Admission is free; donations will be accepted online and at the event. For more information, visit www.recovermichianafest.com.
Roars & Pours to benefit zoo
SOUTH BEND — Potawatomi Zoo will host a tasting event, Roars & Pours, for adults 21 and older, from 1-5:30 p.m. (VIP) and from 2-5:30 p.m. (general admission) Sept. 21 at the zoo, 500 S. Greenlawn Ave.
The event will include selections from Round Barn, Tapistry, Metazoa, Rhinegeist, Greenbush, Heavenly Goat, Evil Czech, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Upland, South Bend Brew Werks. The zoo will be closed for regular hours. Local cover band Ultrafab will perform. Food for purchase will be available through onsite vendors.
Advance tickets cost $30 for general admission with 4-ounce mug (advance ticket deadline is Sept. 1, General admission tickets cost $40 after), $50 for VIP (includes two beer-food pairings, and 8-ounce mug for tastings, an animal encounter and a talk by Round Barn Head Brewer Malkam Wyman).
To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.potawatomizoo.org or call 574-235-9800.
Strand of Oaks, more will take to GBCo. stage
GOSHEN — Goshen Brewing Company, Ignition Music Garage and 911.1 The Globe will welcome Strand of Oaks, the musical project of Goshen native Tim Showalter, with a multi-act concert Sept. 21 at the brewery, 315 W. Washington St. Frankie Lee will open at 5:30 p.m., followed by The Claudettes, James and the Drifters and the headliner. Show sponsors include Aluminum Trailer Company (ATC), Eyedart Creative Studio, Janus Motorcycle, Matt Szynal of Edward Jones. Wedgewood Brewing Company will have a guest beer tent on site. Upcoming free GBCo. concerts include The Matchsellers (Aug. 28), The Rough and Tumble Band (Sept. 1) and Wilson’s Reservoir (Sept. 11).
Guaranteed-admission tickets cost $32.49 (fees included) and are nonrefundable. Weather-permitting tickets cost $21.99 (fees included). If there are weather issues, the show will be moved to Ignition Music Garage; weather-permitting tickets will be refunded but not honored.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.goshenbrewing.com.
Mennonite Relief Sale set for Sept. 27-28
GOSHEN — Since the first sale in 1968, the Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale has been raising funds to support the projects and programs of Mennonite Central Committee, a worldwide ministry of Anabaptist churches. The 2019 event will take place Sept. 27-28 at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, featuring multiple auctions, food vendors, a garage sale, crafters, a choir program and other offerings.
Admission is free. For more information, visit www.mennonitesale.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.