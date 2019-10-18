Multiple ‘Hocus Pocus’ screenings at Art House
GOSHEN — Art House, 211 S. Main St., second floor, will host multiple screenings of the Halloween film “Hocus Pocus” Oct. 27.
A sensory-friendly screening will take place at 1:30 p.m., a children’s screening at 4 p.m. and an adults-only screening at 7 p.m.
A donation of $5 is suggested. For more information, visit gah.mobi.
Los Ortega to play The Elephant Bar
GOSHEN — Mexican folk band Los Ortega will return to The Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St., tonight at 8:30 p.m. The band is scheduled to play in the bar’s outdoor beer garden, weather permitting. Admission costs $5.
Orchestra begins pops series
SOUTH BEND — On Saturday, October 19th at 7:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center,
The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will kick-off its 2019-20 Indiana Trust Pops Series with an evening of music beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Morris Performing Arts Center, 211 N. Michigan St.
Featured vocalists include 2017 Grammy Award nominee Cassidy Catanzaro, multi-instrumentalist Celisse Henderson and “The Voice” contestant Katrina Rose. Under the baton of Music Director Alastair Willis, the SBSO and three vocalists honor female singers and songwriters who broke barriers in the rock ‘n’ roll and pop genres with the music of Carole King, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Pat Benatar, Heart and more, according to a release.
Ticket range in cost from $19 -$72 and are on sale at The Morris Box Office, by phone at 574-235-9190 or online at morriscenter.org. The box office is open from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesday–Friday. Tickets for full-time students are always half price with photo ID. For more information, visit southbendsymphony.org.
