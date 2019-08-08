MIDDLEBURY
Middlebury BBQ & Brew Fest set for Aug. 17
Presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, the 2019 Middlebury BBQ & Brew Fest will take place from 4-10 p.m. Aug. 17 at Patchwork Quilt Country Inn, 11748 C.R. 2.
The event will feature live music, food, local craft beer, a full-service open bar and more. Billy Croft and the Five Alarm Band, High Gravity and David Evans will perform. Catering will be provided by Old Hoosier Meats. Attendees can taste burgers prepared by more than 20 local teams representing businesses and organizations from around the county and cast votes for their favorites in the 2019 Grill Masters Burger Competition. Middlebury BBQ & Brew Fest includes a child-safe, alcohol-free zone. Activities for families and children are available throughout the day and include bounce houses, face painting, lawn games and an outdoor big-screen movie in the evening.
Pre-sale tickets cost $20 ($30 day-of) for students ages 7-20, $40 ($55 day-of) for designated drivers, $75 ($100 day-of) for VIP, with children 6 and younger admitted free of charge. The pre-sale ends at 9 a.m. Aug. 15. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit bbqbrewfest.com.
ELKHART Rally in the Alley to benefit ArtWalk
The second annual Rally in the Alley music festival, to take place from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. Aug. 24 at Five Star Dive Bar, 526 S. Main St., will benefit Elkhart ArtWalk. Featured performers include Att3ntion D3ficit, Memphis Underground, Wendy Martin & The B-Side, Circadian Soul, Q sonics, Ben Benedict, Megan Happel & The New Lexicon and Kody Bryant.
Admission costs $10. For more information, visit elkhartartwalk.com.
Hall of Heroes Comic Con scheduled at new location
The 2019 Hall of Heroes Comic Con will return at a new location, Center Six One Five, 2707 C.R. 15, with cos-play, vendors, celebrity guests and more. This year's guests include John Wesley Shipp (“The Flash”), Phil LaMarr (“Samurai Jack”), Lori Petty (“Tank Girl”), Jackson Bostwick (“Shazam!”), Ming Chen (“Comic Book Men”) and George Lowe (“Space Ghost”). The event
Passes include: weekend youth $15 (children 12 and younger), weekend adult $30, weekend youth VIP $25, weekend adult VIP $40, single-day youth $10, single-day adult $20. For more information, visit hohcomiccon.org.
Taste of the Gardens to showcase art, food, music
The Elkhart Rotary Club and Wellfield Botanic Gardens will celebrate the 10th annual Taste of Gardens, featuring a juried art show, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 25 at Wellfield Botanic Gardens, 1011 N. Main St.
Artists keep 100 percent of sales. Three cash awards will be offered: Best Expression of Wellfield Botanic Gardens ($500), Best Overall ($500) and Best Booth Display ($100). Judging will take place at 11 a.m. on the day of the event. Food vendors and live music will also be offered, including Hideous Business (11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.), The Tumbleweed Jumpers (12:50-2:20 p.m.), Paul Decker and the Real Deal (2:40-4:10 p.m.) and Troll for Trout (4:30-6 p.m.).
Pre-sale tickets cost $8 per adult. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free of charge. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit wellfieldgardens.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.