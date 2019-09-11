Michiana Pottery Tour to return with seven stops
GOSHEN — The annual Michiana Pottery Tour, a self-guided event taking attendees through seven ceramic artists’ studios, will occur from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 29. The tour will stretch from Constantine, Michigan, down to Goshen. Exhibiting artists include Mark Goertzen, 13991 Timm Road, Constantine, Michigan (guest artists Troy Bungart, Samantha Hostert and Chris Chaney); Brandon “Fuzzy” Schwartz, 56815 C.R. 19, Bristol (guest artists Andrew Linderman, Kathy Strang, Denise Schwartz and Alec Hoogland); Dick Lehman, 18359 C.R. 28, Goshen (guest artists Tameria Martinez, Irina Gladun, Stephanie Galli and Brent Skinner); Justin Rothshank, 63786 C.R. 33, Goshen (guest artists Martha Grover, Sarah Pike, Seth Green, Amelia Stamps, Eric Heerspink and Keith Hershberger); Sadie Misiuk, 132 S. Main St., Goshen (guest artists Jillian Cooper, Dow Redcorn, Jacob Hostetler and Jennifer Beachy); Zach Tate, 120 N. Main St., Goshen (guest artists Joel Pisowicz, Tim Kowalczyk, Lorie Marsh and Amy Smith); and Goshen Clay Artists Guild, 212 W. Washington St., Goshen (members of the guild).
New to this year’s tour is the passport. Attendees with stamps from each of the seven locations will be entered into a drawing to win pottery made by participating artists.
Admission is free. For more information, including a map, visit michianapotterytour.com.
Fall Crafters Festival at the MEC
SHIPSHEWANA — The Michiana Event Center, 455 E. Farver St., will host the Fall Crafters Festival Oct. 3-5, featuring crafters, artisans, vintage sellers and musicians.
The festival will be a tribute to the crafting and old-fashioned culture in the surrounding Shipshewana countryside, according to a release. Quilters, carvers, painters, blacksmiths, musicians and crafters of all types will be featured throughout the town and its stores. A children’s tent with hands-on activities and free rides on the kiddie train will be offered.
Admission costs $5. For more information, visit michianaevents.com.
Bruce Cockburn to play at GC
GOSHEN — Canadian singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn, a 13-time JUNO Award winner, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Goshen College’s John S. Umble Center, 1700 S. Main St. Cockburn is touring behind his new all-instrumental album, “Crowing Ignites,” to be released Sept. 20. Tickets range in cost from $30-$40 and can be purchased at the Goshen College box office. Online ticket sales are no longer available.
Fair’s Vesper Service, concert rescheduled
GOSHEN — Due to inclement weather, the 2019 Elkhart County 4-H Fair’s Vesper Service and concert by Jordan Kirkdorffer were cancelled. The service and concert have been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Fairfield High School’s auditorium, 67530 U.S. 33. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Admission is free.
Beer releases, live music, more at GBCo’s Oktoberfest
GOSHEN — This year’s Goshen Brewing Company Oktoberfest celebration will take place from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 28 at the brewery, 315 W. Washington St. The event will include beer releases and a firkin tapping at 11 a.m., including Bexbach 2019, GBCo’s Oktoberfest Marzen. Half-liter boots will be available for purchase the day of the party, for use all day long at GBCo Boots cost $15 each, including one fill with purchase. Food specials from the GBCo barbecue trailer and live music from The Outer Vibe, Synchrony and The Goat’s Beards will begin at 3 p.m.
Admission is free. For more information, visit goshenbrewing.com.
