Art 4 to finish season with ‘Ghost Quartet’
SOUTH BEND — Local musical theater company Art 4 will conclude its second season with the regional premiere of “Ghost Quartet” by award-winning composer, Dave Malloy.
Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 2, 8 and 9 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 and 10, all at LangLab, 1302 High St.
According to a release, “Four friends meet over multiple lifetimes, falling in love, murdering each other and drinking whiskey in the song cycle ‘Ghost Quartet’ by Tony-nominated composer, Dave Malloy. An interwoven story of two sisters, Edgar Allan Poe’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher,’ a lazy evil bear and a New York subway murder is just the trick and the perfect treat for this Halloween season. Set to a musical score of American folk and jazz-fusion, this 90-minute show is consumed smooth and neat. Raise a glass to love, death and whiskey.”
Tickets cost $22 for adults and $10 for students. To purchase tickets online, visit art4sb.org.
Haunted Thrill at Crosson Mill to return
SYRACUSE — The 7th annual Haunted Thrill at Crosson Mill, a haunted house hosted with the help of Wawasee High School’s choral program, will operate from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26 and 31 at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 301 N. Huntington St.
The attraction is not recommended for children younger than age 12. Admission costs $5. For more information, visit syracusein.org.
Michiana Event Center will host circus
SHIPSHEWANA — Michiana Event Center, 455 E. Farver St., will host The Circus, presented by Shipshewana Majestic, from 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 28-Nov. 2.
According to a release, there will be thrills, contests to participate in, death-defying acts, comedy from Adam Kuchler, animal rides and more. This year will have a family-friendly, spooky theme.
Tickets cost $10 for children and $18 for adults, excluding fees. To purchase tickets, visit michianaevents.com, the venue or call 260-768-3300.
