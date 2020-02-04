Screening of ‘Kehinde Wiley: An Economy of Grace’ at Elkhart museum
ELKHART — Midwest Museum of American Art, 429 S. Main St., will screen “Kehinde Wiley: An Economy of Grace” at 12:20 p.m. Thursday and Feb. 13. The film will be split into two screenings. According to release, “This film follows the artist as he steps out of his comfort zone to create a series of paintings of women for the first time. Kehinde casts his models on the streets of New York and then enlists Riccardo Tisci of Givenchy to create couture gowns for each woman.”
Admission costs $5, and is free for MMAA members and donors.
Other upcoming Noon Time events include “Mixed Media: Process and Transformation,” (Feb. 20) and “Modernists & Expressions of the Psychic Landscape” (Feb. 27). For more information, visit midwestmuseum.org.
Backyard Brass will share New Orleans-inspired music for Fat Tuesday
GOSHEN — Backyard Brass will bring New Orleans-inspired melodies to The Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St., beginning at 9 p.m. Feb. 25 in celebration of Fat Tuesday. Admission is to be determined.
Other upcoming Elephant Bar events include Art House’s Oscar watch party (Feb. 9). Karaoke takes place each Wednesday beginning at 9 p.m. Trivia begins at 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday.
Michael Franti & Spearhead to perform at South Bend park
SOUTH BEND — Michael Franti & Spearhead will perform July 24 at Howard Park, 219 S. St. Louis Blvd.
Michael Franti is a musician, humanitarian, filmmaker and activist who is recognized as a pioneering force in the music industry.
Throughout his multi-decade career, Franti has earned four Billboard No. 1 singles with hits such as “Sound of Sunshine” and “Say Hey (I Love You),” five Top 30 Hot AC singles, eight Top 25 AAA Singles and four Billboard Top 5 Rock Albums and topped multiple charts with his latest release and highest-charting album to date, “Stay Human Vol. II,” according to a release.
Franti also owns Soulshine Bali, a yoga retreat hotel in Ubud, Bali, and co-founded with his wife, Sara Agah Franti, Do It For The Love, a wish-granting organization that brings people living with life-threatening illnesses, children with severe challenges and wounded veterans to any live concert anywhere in the world. To date, they have granted more than 2,000 wishes.
Tickets range in cost from $33-$85 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Morris Performing Arts Center, 211 N. Michigan St., by phone at 574-235-9190 and online at morriscenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.