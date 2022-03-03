Dave Bennett at Goshen Theater April 29
GOSHEN — Experience the Dave Bennett: Swing to Rock show at the Goshen Theater April 29.
Dave Bennett: Swing to Rock brings the electric musicianship and stage presence of contemporary jazz artist Dave Bennett to the Goshen Theater stage.
Tickets to the show, which starts at 7:30 p.m., are priced from $35 to $150 and are on sale now. Tickets to the event can be purchased by going online to goshentheater.com/events.
Special ticketed events will also be held both before and after the show. Curtain Up: Celebrating our Members will be held at 6:30 p.m., and is reserved for Goshen Theater members only.
Closing out the night will be Spotlight: Meet the Artist, which will take place at 9:15 p.m. The event is reserved for VIP guests who purchased $150 tickets for the front and center sections of the theater.
For more information about the theater and the theater’s board-set policies regarding COVID-19, go online to www.goshentheater.com/events, or visit Goshen Theater’s Facebook Page.
Baby Shark Live! at The Lerner
ELKHART — Splash along with Baby Shark and Pinkfong as they journey into the sea to sing and dance through some of your favorite songs in Baby Shark Live! at the Lerner Theatre April 29.
The event, which starts at 6 p.m., is a one-of-a-kind immersive experience as fans join Baby Shark and friends for exciting adventures into the jungle and under the sea to explore shapes, colors, numbers and more.
Some of the hit songs in this dazzling kids’ spectacular include “Baby Shark,” “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Monkey Banana Dance”.
It is the tour’s policy that children younger than 3 do not require a ticket to sit on a parent’s lap, but all other customers must purchase a ticket. There is an eight-ticket limit per group for this event.
This show will also include a Baby Shark Live Photo Experience at a cost of $53.
This photo experience allows attendees to experience a unique photo opportunity with Baby Shark and Pinkfong.
To participate, photo experience ticket purchasers should go to the will call window at the box office on the show day to pick up their passes and after-show instructions. Each adult and child — ages 2 and older — in a group must have a photo experience ticket in order to attend. The photo experience will start shortly after the end of the show. Participants are asked to bring their own cameras.
For the safety of all guests and performers, no touching or hugging will be permitted, and children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Admission to the performance is not included in the photo experience ticket, which is a separate upgrade that must be purchased in advance.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go online to thelerner.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.