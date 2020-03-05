Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Some rain may mix in early. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Some rain may mix in early. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.