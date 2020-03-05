The Local puts out artist call for ‘Peeps Show’
GOSHEN — The Local Co. 132, 132 S. Main St., is seeking participants for its upcoming “Peeps Show,” themed as “Positive Peeps for Social Impact.”
Entrants are asked to submit shoebox dioramas with scenes illustrating social impact, using marshmallow Peeps as the main characters. Entry forms are due by 4 p.m. April 14.
Entries must be in a shoebox and include one or more Peeps. Other materials may be used. Contents of the diorama must be secure enough to survive transport to a possible second undisclosed location. Completed dioramas may be delivered to The Local during gallery hours April 15-16. Entrants’ names and contact information should be clearly attached to the diorama. Dioramas will be on display the week of April 20. Winners will be selected April 26 by a public vote. Dioramas must be picked up no later than April 30 or they will be discarded.
The entry fee is $5, and entry forms may be completed online at thelocal.gallery or picked up at The Local.
No diorama submission will be accepted without a completed entry form. Depending on quantity of entries, other awards beyond “Peeple’s Choice” may be selected based on original concept, creative use or manipulation of Peeps and artful design. All ages are encouraged to participate.
St. Patrick’s Day party at Goshen VFW
GOSHEN — Goshen VFW Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., will serve a St. Patrick’s Day dinner of corned beef, cabbage and red potatoes from 5-7 p.m. March 14. Cost is $8 per person. Music from Dr. Ron and the Clinic will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the venue.
Locally shot ‘Moondance’ to be screened
GOSHEN — Shot in Goshen, independent film “Moondance” will be screened at 8 p.m. March 13 and 15 and at 3 p.m. March 15 at Art House, 211 S. Main St., second floor.
According to a release, “’Moondance’ is a zany musical comedy that follows a rogue director that turns a run-of-the-mill Hollywood love story into a big-band musical with the help of his crew and the out-of-the-loop actors.”
The March 13 screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session with actor Jordan Mullins. The March 15 screenings will be followed by a Q&A with actor Melissa Auvil (3 p.m.) and writer-director Cooper Flanningan (8 p.m.).
Tickets cost $8 and are available online and at the door, as available.
Marc Anthony tribute act to perform in Elkhart
ELKHART — Marc Anthony tribute entertainer Yeric Ray of Colombia and his band will perform March 13 at The Arena, 2401 Middlebury St.
Joining Ray on the bill will be Colombian DJ GIL and local DJ UMARTZ, with the event running from 9 p.m.-3 a.m.
Advance tickets cost $20. To purchase tickets, call 574-226-8565 or 574-524-6709.
