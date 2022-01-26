Johnson and Houser to perform at Blue Gate
SHIPSHEWANA — Country singer/songwriters Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser will reboot their 2021 tour to share the stage once again on the co-headlining Country Cadillac Tour Part 2. One of their stops will be at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana March 26.
Tickets are currently being sold for the 8 p.m. show and can be purchased online at https://bluegate.csstix.com/tickets.php?type=multi-chart&e=1745&d=7710.
The Country Cadillac Tour is something that the two men had talked about doing for years, but they weren’t able to coordinate their busy schedules until recently.
In their early days in Nashville, Johnson and Houser were part of a close-knit group that also included Lee Brice, Jerrod Niemann, Dallas Davison and Rob Hatch that supported each other personally and professionally as they wrote songs, signed record deals and garnered radio hits and industry awards, according to publicity information. For instance, Johnson, Houser and Davidson wrote “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” which was a hit for Trace Adkins. Between the two of them, they have racked up numerous GRAMMY, CMA and ACM nominations and wins.
The two have performed onstage together throughout the years, most recently singing “Lead Me Home” and “Evangeline” at Farm Aid. Last year, they duo took the Country Cadillac Tour global with their “Live from Graceland” livestream from the home of Elvis Presley.
Johnson is an 11-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter.
His influential 2008 album, That Lonesome Song, was certified platinum for 1 million in sales, and his innovative 2010 double album, The Guitar Song, which debuted at No. 1 on the country album charts, received a gold certification. In 2012, he released a Grammy-nominated project honoring one of his heroes, “Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran,” that paired him with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ray Price, Elvis Costello, George Strait, Vince Gill and Merle Haggard.
He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards for “Give It Away” and “In Color” — from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. His songs have been recorded by George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Trace Adkins, James Otto, Joe Nichols and others.
In 2014, he took a significant step in independence and creative freedom by launching his own label, Big Gassed Records, which allows him to release music in any format and timeframe that suits him.
Houser has racked up three consecutive No. 1 hits and more than four million in singles sales to date with his Stoney Creek Records album, How Country Feels.
He topped the charts with the title track, “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss” (also his first No. 1 as a songwriter) and earned critical acclaim for his powerful delivery of the Top 5 smash and CMA Song of the Year-nominated “Like A Cowboy,” according to information provided by the publicity company. Houser added a fourth No. 1 to his catalogue with “We Went” from his 2016 album, Fired Up.
Houser’s fifth studio album, Magnolia (available now), is his third album with current label home, Stoney Creek. Listeners got their first taste of Houser’s critically acclaimed rootsy project with the Top 30 hit “What Whiskey Does,” which debuted at Country radio as No. 1 Most Added and Rolling Stone immediately dubbed “a classic tears-and-twang drinking song.” The album which NPR claims is home to “some of the most expressive performances of his career,” also includes his single, “No Stone Unturned,” a gypsy-hearted traveling song that Whiskey Riff calls “the best song, from the best album of 2019.”
For more information, visit jameyjohnson.com or randyhouser.com.
Cirque de la Symphonie to perform
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will perform classical favorites while aerialists soar over the stage and more Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. This is the second installment of the Indiana Trust Pops Series at the Morris Performing Arts Center
Cirque de la Symphonie will join the symphony for an elegant synthesis of music and movement, according to information from the symphony. “Featuring exquisitely choreographed, gravity-defying acrobatic acts performed to such beloved classical sounds as Tchaikovsky and Wagner, along with exciting selections from more modern composers including John Williams, it’s certain to be a breathtaking evening that leaves audiences spellbound!” the release reads.
Indiana Trust Pops Series is sponsored by Indiana Trust Wealth Management. The South Bend Symphony Orchestra receives additional operating support from the Indiana Arts Commission.
To purchase tickets, go online to www.morriscenter.org/events/category/symphony, or phone the Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office at 574-235-9190 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
To purchase tickets in person, go to the Morris at 211 N. Michigan St., South Bend, during the times listed above or two hours before any performance.
Regardless of vaccination status, all patrons are required to wear their masks during performances.
