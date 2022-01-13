South Bend Symphony Orchestra to celebrate MLK
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is partnering with local churches to applaud and commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the cultural significance of African American music in a series titled “Celebration for a King.”
The public is welcome to join the symphony’s woodwind quintet, host and symphony board member Marvin Curtis, guest violist Cameren Anai Williams, and church choirs for two evenings that celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy.
The first concert begins at 7 tonight at Olivet AME Church. The next performance will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Sweet Home Ministries. Each concert will conclude with “Holy, Holy, Holy” arranged by Curtis.
This concert will feature works by some of the greatest African American composers and musicians such as Valerie Coleman and William Grant Still.
“From the beginning, Dr. Curtis made sure that the symphony was a major part of South Bend’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. This new format is the latest in his decades-long commitment to music and its ability to bring us together,” said Symphony Executive Director Justus Zimmerman. “The symphony made a major commitment in the wake of the killing of George Floyd to examine our place as a symphony for all of South Bend. It was important to us to bring the music out of the concert hall and into the community, and I’m excited to see where this journey takes us.”
The South Bend Symphony Wind Quintet features Leslie Short, flute; Jennet Ingle, oboe; Trevor O’Riordan, clarinet; Kurt Civilette, French horn; and Steve Ingle, bassoon.
The concert series is free and open to the public; however, registration is required to manage space requirements. Secure a seat with the registration links listed with each location. The concerts will last for 75 minutes and will not include intermission. Donations will be accepted.
Olivet AME Church is located at 719 N. Notre Dame Ave., South Bend. Register on EventBrite (www.eventbrite.com/e/228547400427), or on the symphony’s website or Facebook page.
Sweet Home Ministries is located at 410 S. Taylor St., South Bend. Register on EventBrite (www.eventbrite.com/e/228471092187), or on the symphony’s website or Facebook page.
Regardless of vaccination status, all patrons are required to wear their masks during performances. Concerts will be recorded for future use.
