IU South Bend students to stage 'Evil Dead: The Musical'
SOUTH BEND — Students from IU South Bend's Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts, 1825 Northside Blvd., will stage a production of “Evil Dead: The Musical” Oct. 16-Nov. 2 at the school. The musical combines elements of the cult-classic films “The Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead 2” and “Army of Darkness.” According to a release, “Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It’s all up to Ash (a housewares-employee-turned-demon-killing hero) and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes … and all to music.” The show is rated R, and ponchos will be provided for patrons in the blood splash zones.
Show times are 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 16-18, 23-26, 30 and Nov. 1-2; 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 27; and 9:30 p.m.-midnight Oct. 31.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and are free for students.
To purchase tickets, visit arts.iusb.edu, visit the box office or call 574-520-4203.
Public invited to critique films for festival
ELKHART — The public is invited to judge movies for an international film festival.
At 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Five Star Dive Bar, 526 S. Main St., Elkhart Public Library staff will screen 10 international short films as part of the Manhattan SHORT Film Festival.
Tickets are $5 and are on sale at bit.ly/shortEPL. Food will be available for purchase during the screenings.
Showings are going on around the world in 400 cities between Sept. 26 and Oct. 6. To declare a winner, audiences will vote on their favorite after the screenings.
The festival, now in its 22nd year, aims to take film festivals from critics and bring them to the people. Films included in the festival have gone on to be nominated for Academy Awards and other international accolades.
Since they are short films, each under 18 minutes, all 10 movies will be screened in about two hours.
The Way Down Wanderers, Christian Wargo of Fleet Foxes to play Ignition
GOSHEN — Americana-roots act The Way Down Wanderers will perform with support from guitarist-vocalist Christian Wargo (Fleet Foxes, Crystal Skulls, Poor Moon) beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St. General admission tickets cost $18 and reserved-seating tickets cost $25.
Other upcoming Ignition concerts include and Nick Moss Band (Sept. 27); Lenore Cult, Andor Flostorm, The Green Leaves, Gunhands McBuzzsaw and Forced Out (Oct. 11); The Bros. Landreth (Oct. 13); The Steel Wheels and Miss Tess (Oct. 20); and The Main Squeeze (Oct. 26).
To purchase tickets, visit ignitionmusic.net, the venue or call 574-971-8282.
