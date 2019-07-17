GOSHEN
Improv comedy, music to merge
Singer-songwriter and guitarist Anna p.s. will perform beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at Art House, 211 S. Main St., 2nd Floor. Playing a release show for her new album “In The Void,” her concert will be paired with improvised scenes by members of local improv comedy group GoProv. Beer, wine, hard cider, popcorn and snacks will be available for purchase.
Admission costs $10. For more information, visit gah.mobi.
MISHAWAKABlues fest will return for 21st year
Hosted by South Bend Firefighters Association, the 21st annual Firefighters Blues Fest will take place from noon-10 p.m. Saturday at Kamm Island Park, 100 N. Center St.
The event will feature music from J. R. Clark and the All Star Blues Mob (1 p.m.), The Scott Ellison Blues Band (3 p.m.), Big James and the Chicago Playboys (5 p.m.), Mississippi Heat (7 p.m.) and John Primer (9 p.m.). Proceeds from the event will benefit the Survive Alive Campaign, teaching children how to react in critical situations.
Tickets cost $11.50, including fees. To purchase advance tickets, visit firefightersblues.ticketleap.com.
GOSHEN
Band, brewery partner for beer re-release
Following the late-April release of their new album “Get Up Get Down,” Goshen band The Tumbleweed Jumpers will celebrate a the re-release of Goshen Brewing Co.’s Tumblewheat Jumpers IPA with a performance beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at the brewery, 315 W. Washington St. Moss Jaw, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, will support.
Admission is free. For more information, visit goshenbrewing.com.
SOUTH BENDGraffiti block party to benefit Bashor Children's Home
Van Galder Murals and DreamHop Entertainment will host the fifth annual Graff Bash, an event to benefit the Bashor Children’s Home of Goshen, from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the 100 block of South Niles Avenue.
This year, the event will be a block party near the South Bend Community Art Wall. There will be a graffiti art mural exhibition, with graffiti artists from across the Midwest. In addition, there will be live bands, DJs, food and drink vendors and art vendors.
Tickets cost $11.49 (fees included), with children admitted free of charge with parents in attendance. To brownpapertickets.com/event/4262156
